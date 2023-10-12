Australia vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

South Africa will play their second match of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, October 12, against Australia. The game will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It is the first fixture of this tournament to take place in Lucknow.

Australia and South Africa have played one match each in the 2023 World Cup so far. While the Aussies suffered a six-wicket defeat against India, the Proteas registered a memorable win over Sri Lanka in their opening game.

The two nations played a five-match ODI series just before the 2023 World Cup. South Africa emerged victorious in the series by 3-2. Before Australia clash against South Africa at the grand stage of the World Cup, here are some important things that fans should know about the match.

Australia vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: Australia vs South Africa, Match 10, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 12, 2023, Thursday, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Australia vs South Africa Pitch Report

A new pitch will likely be used for the match between Australia and South Africa. During the IPL 2023, the pitch in Lucknow was slow and tough for batters. However, the ground staff prepared a new wicket during the off-season and that surface might be used for the first time today.

Australia vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The skies in Lucknow will be mostly cloudy for the match. The temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain in Lucknow on Thursday. Fans should witness a complete 50-over match.

Australia vs South Africa Probable XIs

Australia

Playing XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

South Africa

Playing XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.

Australia vs South Africa 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

South Africa has a ton of momentum by its side, heading into this match. The Proteas are coming off a big win against Sri Lanka in their previous match. They also defeated Australia in an ODI series before the World Cup.

Although the Aussies are known for lifting their game at the grand stage, they failed to do so in their campaign opener against India. With the momentum in their favor, South Africa should edge Australia in a close encounter today.

Prediction: South Africa to win against Australia in the World Cup.

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).