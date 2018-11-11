×
Australia wins toss, bowls 1st in deciding ODI vs SAfrica

Associated Press
NEWS
News
47   //    11 Nov 2018, 08:07 IST
AP Image

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and deciding one-day international against South Africa on Sunday.

Finch says: "It looks a good wicket, if there's anything there it will be early on."

Finch named an unchanged lineup but said power batsman Chris Lynn would likely be moved up to open.

South Africa, which also named an unchanged side, won the first match in Perth by six wickets and Australia the second in Adelaide by seven runs, ending a seven-match ODI losing streak.

____

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Australia, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

