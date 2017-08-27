Australia wobble badly after Bangladesh rally to post 260 in Mirpur

Australia claimed three wickets in the first four overs, but ended Sunday in peril at 18-3 in reply to Bangladesh's 260.

by Omnisport News 27 Aug 2017, 18:00 IST

Mehedi Hasan celebrates the wicket of David Warner

Bangladesh dramatically seized the upper hand on day one of the first Test with Australia, reducing Steve Smith's side to 18-3 after recovering from three early losses of their own to post 260 in Mirpur.

A trio of early breakthroughs for Pat Cummins (3-63) left Bangladesh reeling, but Tamim Iqbal (71) and Shakib Al Hasan (84) rescued the hosts with a fourth-wicket stand of 155.

On a pitch offering turn and plenty of bounce for the spinners, Bangladesh were unable to bat out the opening day, Nathan Lyon (3-79) and fellow slow bowler Ashton Agar (3-46) sharing the last six wickets after Tamim had fallen to the part-time off-breaks of Glenn Maxwell.

However, Australia then made an abysmal start in reply, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Lyon all falling cheaply in the nine overs that remained.

In taking his 248th, 249th and 250th Test scalps, Lyon surpassed Richie Benaud to move into eighth spot on the list of Australia's all-time wicket-takers, with the great Shane Warne (708) now the only spinner in front of him.

The @NathLyon421 moves into 8th spot on the list of Australia's all-time wicket-takers.



The @ShaneWarne the only spinner ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/YpV1s1llYE — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 27, 2017

Yet Lyon's landmark day was soured as he went on to make a duck after being sent in with Australia two down.

While nine out of 13 wickets on Sunday fell to spin, it was Cummins who initially took centre stage after Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Soumya Sarkar (8) edged to gully in Cummins' first over and the paceman then had Imrul Kayes and Sabbir Rahman caught behind for ducks from successive balls in his next set of six.

Tamim and Shakib each rode their luck on occasions as Australia's bowlers found assistance from a lively surface, but the two experienced batsmen also produced flashes of brilliance.

Opener Tamim hit Lyon for three sixes over the off side, while Shakib grew in stature after a couple of early scares.

Having survived a tough caught-and-bowled chance to Josh Hazlewood on 62, Tamim gave his wicket away cheaply when cutting Maxwell to Warner at backward point.

Lyon then had Shakib held at slip off the shoulder of the bat - illustrating the bounce on offer - and the remaining batsmen fell in a hurry after tea as Agar also enjoyed success in his first Test appearance since 2013.

Bangladesh could nevertheless be satisfied with making it to 260 and their total soon looked even healthier.

Warner (8) was leg before to Mehedi Hasan immediately after he had successfully reviewing a previous lbw decision and Khawaja (1) foolishly ran himself out before Lyon was also trapped in front by Shakib.

Matt Renshaw (6) and skipper Smith (3) were unbeaten at the close, with Australia seemingly requiring a partnership similar to the one that provided the bulk of Bangladesh's runs.