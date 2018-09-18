Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Australian cricket needs Smith back, says Waugh

PTI
NEWS
News
135   //    18 Sep 2018, 14:35 IST

Sydney, Sep 18 (AFP) Australian cricket needs disgraced ex-captain Steve Smith and he is likely to be welcomed back with open arms, former skipper Steve Waugh forecast Tuesday, although it might be tougher for David Warner.

The pair are serving one-year suspensions from international and state cricket over their part in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in March, while opener Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months.

"We need him back in Australian cricket," Waugh told Fox Sports Australia of 29-year-old Smith, who has played 64 Tests.

"You can't lose someone of his quality overnight and expect to replace it and he's still only relatively young." All three players accepted responsibility for the scandal that rocked the sport, with Smith's tearful apology on his arrival back in Australia tugging at the heartstrings.

Waugh said fans "still adore him".

"The Australian public, they are forgiving," he said. "He (Smith) made a mistake and he's paid a heavy price for it.

"But if he gets back out there and plays with the same enthusiasm and passion, he loves playing cricket, he loves scoring runs, he wants to get back playing for Australia, I think Australians will move past what happened before.

"They obviously remember it, but they're big enough to realise you can make a mistake and grow from that and be stronger." Warner, a dynamic batsman but a divisive figure in the game, may find it harder to earn acceptance again.

He was charged by Cricket Australia with developing the plot to use sandpaper to alter the ball and telling Bancroft to carry it out.

Despite this, Waugh said he hoped Warner would also get a second chance.

"I hope so, you have to give guys an opportunity to redeem themselves. They've apologised and paid a heavy price," he said, but warned it would not be easy for any of them to bounce back to the top.

"It's going to be a challenge for all of them to come back, it's not going to be as easy as people think," he said.

"You're out for 12 months, the game does move on, you lose that aura of invincibility a little bit, you become a bit more fragile, a bit of self-doubt creeps in.

"So it's going to be a real challenge for all three of those guys to come back strong

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 most famous Steves of cricket
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Steve Waugh holds Virat Kohli in...
RELATED STORY
Steve vs Steve: An insight into the careers of...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 left handed openers with most runs in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
11 greatest Test captains
RELATED STORY
Captain's Corner: Rating the last 5 Australian skippers
RELATED STORY
Rating the Australian ODI captains in the last two decades
RELATED STORY
Ten players who played their first and last Test against...
RELATED STORY
Why India needs another Dravid in test cricket?
RELATED STORY
5 Instances when players came out to bat with serious...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 4
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 139/0 (29.0 ov)
LIVE
Hong Kong need 147 runs to win from 21.0 overs
IND VS HK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
| 09:30 AM
WOR 94/10
ESX 252/5 (70.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Essex lead Worcestershire by 158 runs with 5 wickets remaining
WOR VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us