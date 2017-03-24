Australia's cricketers learn the D/L (Dalai Lama) method

The Dalai Lama took questions from the Australian cricket team ahead of their fourth Test in India.

by Omnisport News 24 Mar 2017, 16:32 IST

The Dalai Lama.

Australian cricketers including Steve Smith and David Warner have taken advice from the Dalai Lama ahead of their crucial fourth Test against India in Dharamsala.

The four-match series is all square after the third Test ended in a draw, with the decider set to get under way on Saturday.

In an hour-long discussion at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, His Holiness covered topics ranging from his enjoyment of feeding birds to his friendship with former US president George W Bush.

While he conceded to knowing "less than zero" about cricket, the Dalai Lama did offer Warner some guidance on the importance of peace of mind, while giving captain Smith some pointers on getting more sleep.

Incredibly fortunate to meet the Dalai Lama and listen to him speak at his temple in Dharmsala today #compassion #oneness #peaceofmind A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

If you've got a spare hour, the meeting was broadcast on Facebook and is available to watch here...

His Holiness the Dalai Lama meeting with the Australian National Cricket Team at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, HP, India on March 24, 2017. Posted by Dalai Lama on Thursday, 23 March 2017

(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_GB/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.8"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));