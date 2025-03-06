Aviation Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Aviation Premier League hosted by the Airports Employees Sports Club is scheduled to start on Friday, March 7, and conclude on Sunday, March 9. The tournament shall span three days with 15 matches being played at the MCA Cricket Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

This highly anticipated T10 championship tournament will feature various professionals across the industry taking part in the tournament, with a total of eight teams eying the cup. The eight teams participating in the tournament are split into two pools, with Pool A featuring: AESC Warriors, DFS Daredevils, Customs Challengers, and Mial Mavericks. Pool B consists of Kolkata Strikers, Ahmedabad Titans, Air India Aviators, and Target Thunderbolts.

The main vision of APL is to create a high-energy cricket league that strengthens the bonds within the aviation industry and promotes sportsmanship, collaboration and excellence through competitive yet friendly matches. This T10 tournament shall also provide a platform for networking, personal growth and leadership development among aviation professionals.

This league sets a new benchmark for corporate sporting events, proving that cricket can unite professionals in an impactful and unprecedented manner.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Aviation Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 7

Match 1 - AESC Warriors vs DFS Daredevils, 8:30 AM

Match 2 - Kolkata Strikers vs DFS Daredevils, 10:30 AM

Match 3 - Air India Aviators vs Kolkata Strikers, 12:30 PM

Match 4 - Mial Mavericks vs Target Thunderbolts, 2:30 PM

Match 5 - Ahmedabad Titans vs Customs Challengers, 4:30 PM

Saturday, March 8

Match 6 - Ahmedabad Titans vs Mial Mavericks, 8:30 AM

Match 7 - AESC Warriors vs Air India Aviators, 10:30 AM

Match 8 - Customs Challengers vs Target Thunderbolts, 12:30 PM

Match 9 - Air India Aviators vs DFS Daredevils, 2:30 PM

Match 10 - Ahmedabad Titans vs Target Thunderbolts, 4:30 PM

Sunday, March 9

Match 11 - Kolkata Strikers vs AESC Warriors, 8:30 AM

Match 12 - Mial Mavericks vs Customs Challengers, 10:30 AM

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 2:30 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 PM

Aviation Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Aviation Premier League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

Aviation Premier League 2025: Full Squads

AESC Warriors

Pratik Sargade, Aniket Gaikwad, Sonit Jain, Krish Mehta, Vijeeth Dasani, Prasad Ghorpade, Babli Sharma, Shubham Dalvi, Ninad Naik, Tushar Armarkar

Air India Aviators

Abhishek Patil, Ruchit Jani, Vishal Girap, Niketan Advirkar, Piyush Soneji, Viraj Zagde, Dhiraj Makasare, Akshay Sawant, Jignesh Chitroda, Nihaar Chavan, Prabhu Kiran, Kanav Hingorani, Abhijeet Agre

Custom Challengers

Rahul Pahadiya, Amit Kumar, Deepak Shetty, Sagar Mishra, Nachiket, Yash, Ravi Suvarna, Parag Khanapurkar, Prasad Pawar, Akash Parkar, Aishwary Surve, Deepak Pandit, Ramesh Vajge, Vikrant Auti, Akif Raja

Ahmedabad Titans

Darshit Devesh Zaveri, Rahil Mitesh Vora, Pratik Snehal Zaveri, Jay Jagdish Rajpopat, Abhishek Rajesh Shah, Parth Rajesh Mistry, Ankit Bharat Shah, Dhrumilkumar Nayan Shah, Rohit Rajesh Parmar, Jay Kishor Vaghadia, Anish Devendra Morkhia, Viral Dilipkumar Shah, Bhavesh Vinod Shah, Sujay Bipin Thakkar, Jayesh Mahendra Ratadia

Kolkata Strikers

Biswajit Paul, Somnath Gouda, Rounak Ganguly, Rohit Dey, Subir Debnath, Rohit Chadha, Mahommad Yusuf Shaikh, Tukku Singh, Vikash Singh, Subrata Sarkar, Sandeep Das, Supriyo Pal, Vishal Kumar Jha, Dipankar Ghosh

Mial Mavericks

Michael Lopes, Amit Kadam, Vipul Salvi, Vinit Churi, Nayankumar Vadodia, Arvind Sawant, Tushar Sankpal, Tejas Malap, Ajinkya Lad, Atish Hirve, Bapu Jadhav, Edwin Dsouza, Altaf Makwana

Target Thunderbolts

Yet to be announced…

DFS Daredevils

Abhishek Patil, Ruchit Jani, Vishal Girap, Niketan Advirkar, Piyush Soneji, Viraj Zagde, Dhiraj Makasare, Akshay Sawant, Jignesh Chitroda, Nihaar Chavan, Prabhu Kiran, Kanav Hingorani, Abhijeet Agre

