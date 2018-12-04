×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Azhar's half-century helps Pakistan make inroads on New Zealand's 274

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    04 Dec 2018, 19:25 IST
azharali - Cropped
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali made a classy half-century as Pakistan's middle order made significant inroads into New Zealand's first-innings total of 274 on day two of the deciding third Test.

New Zealand added 45 runs to their overnight total of 229-7, BJ Watling making an unbeaten 77 off 250 deliveries, with Bilal Asif (5-65) sweeping up the tail to claim his second Test five-for before lunch in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan wobbled early in their reply with Trent Boult (2-39) dismissing opening duo Mohammad Hafeez (0) and Imam-ul-Haq (9).

Azhar proved a much tougher nut to crack, though, and a valuable 68-run partnership with Haris Sohail (34) was followed up by an unbeaten stand of 54 with Asad Shafiq (26 not out).

By stumps, Azhar was unbeaten on 62 off 169 balls as Pakistan closed on 139-3, still 135 runs in arrears.

Bilal's place in the team before this Test had been questioned, but he was Pakistan's chief protagonist with the ball, William Somerville – whose 12 runs came from 99 balls – misreading an offbreak that took out middle stump.

Watling continued with the poise and concentration he showed on day one, but Ajaz Patel (6) and Boult (1) offered no support at the other end.

As has been the case through the series, Pakistan's openers struggled for runs – Hafeez edging Boult to Tim Southee, who was down early to snaffle the catch on the last ball before lunch.

Advertisement

Imam fell in very similar circumstances to the same combination, Southee taking another sharp catch at third slip this time, shortly after taking a nasty bouncer to the helmet.

Azhar and Sohail faced little difficulty, though, with the duo comfortably negotiating the spin of Colin de Grandhomme, Patel and Somerville with relative ease.

Sohail opened up on the odd occasion, but he fell after tea with a nick behind off Southee in a big breakthrough for New Zealand.

It was a brief upturn, though, as Azhar flicked one behind square to bring up his fifty before driving De Grandhomme down the ground, while Asad punched a few to the ropes to bring Pakistan closer to New Zealand's total.

Omnisport
NEWS
Pakistan loses Hafeez early after NZ scores 274
RELATED STORY
Pakistan recovers to 81-2 after NZ bowled out for 274
RELATED STORY
Yasir finishes with 14 wickets as Pakistan batter New...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018: Relentless Pakistan sets...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan reaches 139-3, trails NZ by 135 runs in 3rd test
RELATED STORY
Pakistan level series, beat New Zealand by an innings
RELATED STORY
New Zealand rallies to 229-7 after Shah's triple strike
RELATED STORY
New Zealand rallies to 131-2 after follow-on versus Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Post-match review
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us