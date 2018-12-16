×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BAI announces 10 lakh cash reward for Sindhu; Sameer to get 3 lakh

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    16 Dec 2018, 20:20 IST

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Badminton Association Of India (BAI) announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for P V Sindhu, who became the first Indian to win the season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu ended the year on a high, beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-19 21-17 in the summit clash to claim the World Tour finals crown, thus also breaking the jinx of a series of silver medal finishes in major tournaments.

BAI also announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for Sameer Verma who reached the semifinal in his maiden appearance at the World Tour Finals.

"It's a great year-ending for Indian badminton. Sindhu winning the Tours Final and defeating the best players to achieve the historic feat indicates the leap Indian badminton has taken. I congratulate both Sindhu and Sameer on behalf of entire Badminton Association of India," BAI President, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This was Sindhu's first title win in last eight final appearances since winning her last crown at the Korea Open in 2017.

Sindhu had finished second best at the 2017 and 2018 world championships, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and Jakarta Asian Games. She had also won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the World Super Series Final last year.

Sameer had qualified for the tournament at the last moment after defending the Syed Modi International title last month.

Ajay K Singhania, General Secretary, congratulated both the shuttler's efforts.

"Sindhu beating World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, Ratchanok Inthanon and Nozomi Okuhara is indeed commendable and Sameer reaching the semi-final and losing closely to the World No 2 Shi Yuqi on his debut says a lot about our shuttlers abilities. It is a great occasion for all of us to celebrate," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 biggest steals in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 cricketers with too low a base price at the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players whose high base price might come back...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of retained players by Delhi...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 replacement signings who have been rightly...
RELATED STORY
IPL auction 2019: Indian players not in current T20I...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of retained players by Rajasthan...
RELATED STORY
IPL auction: Players who could turn out to be bargain buys 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of retained players by Mumbai Indians...
RELATED STORY
10 Players you might not know played for Kolkata Knight...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10
NZ 311/2 (84.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 29 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 06:30 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
| Today
BRH-W 174/8 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 153/7 (20.0 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women win by 21 runs
BRH-W VS MLR-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us