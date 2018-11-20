×
Bairstow pushing hard for Test recall

10   //    20 Nov 2018, 18:26 IST
Jonny Bairstow is desperate to earn back his Test place for England's third and final match with Sri Lanka after losing his spot to Ben Foakes.

Bairstow came into the tour as England's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman but an ankle injury suffered in a game of football prior to the first Test saw him sidelined.

Foakes took his chance with a century in Galle and an impressive 65 last time out in Kandy, while taking five catches across the two games.

Colombo hosts the final Test of the series this week and Bairstow hopes he can force his way back into the reckoning, with or without the gloves.

"Of course [it's hard not being in the side]," he told talkSPORT.

"I've worked hard and had that spot for two-and-a-half years and over the 40 or so Tests I think my overall average is about 42 so to do that – keep wicket, bat at five or six or seven in all different conditions I'm very proud of that.

"And yes, Ben came in and has played well. 

"Look, selection is above my pay grade that's why you want to be giving other people headaches with that. 

"I'm training hard, hitting the ball nicely in the nets and I'd like to think people know that in the background I'll be pushing as hard as possible to be playing this week."

