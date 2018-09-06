Bairstow to keep wicket as England name unchanged team for Oval Test

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 193 // 06 Sep 2018, 18:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jonny Bairstow in training for England at the Oval.

Jonny Bairstow will resume wicketkeeping duties while Moeen Ali will bat at number three for England in the fifth Test against India, which starts on Friday.

Skipper Joe Root confirmed on the eve of the match that the hosts will field the same XI that secured a 60-run win at the Rose Bowl, giving England an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

However, Bairstow played as a specialist batsman in that match due to a fractured finger he suffered while keeping wicket during the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Jos Buttler took over the gloves last time out but will now be back in the field at the Oval, with the vice-captain also dropping down one spot in a reshuffled batting order.

All-rounder Moeen, however, is promoted up to three, a position he occupied for England during the second innings of the fourth Test, with Root reverting to number four.

"I think it gives us the best chance of winning this game," Root told the media. "Moeen has played exceptionally well at number three for his county and wants to do it.

"He feels very comfortable there and his style of batting could get us off to a really good start at the top of the order and give the middle order a really good chance of taking things on from there.

"With the cricket we've got coming up [in Sri Lanka and the West Indies] it might be the way to go - it gives us great options and he thoroughly deserves the opportunity."

Alastair Cook will be making his farewell Test appearance for England after announcing on Monday he will retire from international cricket at the conclusion of the series.