Bairstow wants to resume wicket-keeper role for England

174   //    28 Aug 2018, 20:21 IST
AP Image

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Jonny Bairstow says he is ready to resume his role as wicket-keeper for England in the fourth test against India, barely a week after breaking his finger.

Bairstow fractured a bone in the middle finger of his left hand midway through the third test in Nottingham, which India won to reduce the deficit in the five-match series to 2-1.

He took the gloves for training on Tuesday, having earlier said the swelling had gone down on his finger.

Bairstow says "if I'm not able to keep wicket then I would like to think I'll be a specialist batsman, but at the same time I'm desperate to try and keep my place as the keeper."

Jos Buttler would take over as wicket-keeper if Bairstow doesn't play or is only picked as a batsman.

Allrounder Chris Woakes missed training on Tuesday because of pain in his right thigh.

The fourth test starts Thursday.

