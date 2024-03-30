Bali Blast Championship T10 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Bali Blast Championship will start on Monday, April 1. Lapangan Cricket Udayana in Bali will host all the games of the competition, which will be played in the T10 format.

A total of five teams are participating in the tournament - Crickingdom Thunderbolts, Bali Cricket Team, ATC Cricket Club, DKI Jakarta, and Badung Cricket Club.

Each team will play four games in the single round-robin format, with the top two sides making it to the grand finale on Thursday, April 4. The other teams will lock horns in the third and fourth-place playoffs.

Close to 100 cricketers are part of the competition and the tournament will be an ideal platform for the budding players in the region to give their best and stand a chance to compete in the upcoming competitions.

Bali Blast Championship T10 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 1, Monday

Match 1 - Crickingdom Thunderbolts vs Bali Cricket Team, 7:30 AM

Match 2 - ATC Cricket Club vs DKI Jakarta, 9:30 AM

Match 3 - Bali Cricket Team vs Badung Cricket Club, 10:30 AM

Match 4 - Crickingdom Thunderbolts vs ATC Cricket Club, 12:30 PM

April 2, Tuesday

Match 5 - DKI Jakarta vs Badung Cricket Club, 7:30 AM

Match 6 - Bali Cricket Team vs ATC Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Match 7 - Crickingdom Thunderbolts vs DKI Jakarta, 10:30 AM

Match 8 - ATC Cricket Club vs Badung Cricket Club, 12:30 PM

April 3, Wednesday

Match 9 - Bali Cricket Team vs DKI Jakarta, 5:30 AM

Match 10 - Crickingdom Thunderbolts vs Badung Cricket Club, 7:30 AM

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 12:30 PM

April 4, Thursday

Third Place Playoff - TBC vs TBC, 5:30 AM

Fourth Place Playoff - TBC vs TBC, 9:00 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 10:30 AM

Bali Blast Championship T10 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live-stream the tournament for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign

Bali Blast Championship T10 2024: Full Squads

DKI Jakarta

Agi Saptiazi, Anjar Tadarus, Muhaddis Muhaddis, Refen Desnika, Rikif Septiansyah, Rizky Dwi Nugraha, Arya Dahan Jaka, Fabio Rayo, Gede Arta, Muhammad Dzulham, Rizky Rubbi, Eggi Id Randi (Wk), Rama Kamandaka, Ahmad Lilfirdaus, Ardan Wiwirano, Desandri Desandri, Fahmi Abdul Karim, Muhamad Aziz

Bali Cricket Team

Gede Yogi Prastama, I Kadek Elin, I Komang Agus Septian Adi Cahya, I Made Rizky Wijaya Kusuma, I Nyoman Dharma Yasa, Putu Eka Rekananda Tanaya, I Made Daniel Leihitu, Ketut Yogi Dewantara, Komang Putra, I Ketut Tember Budiadnyena (Wk), Kadek Darmawan (Wk), I Gede Teguh Pranatha Wiguna, I Kadek Adi Wijaya Kusuma, Putu Herry Widhi Andika.

Badung Cricket Club

I Komang Saputra, Junison Yusuf, Kasun Vidura, Akash Ferdinand, Andreas Hawoe, Dewa Gede Andika Pradipta Diatmika Wiswin, Geda Suda Arsa, I Ardika Putra, Ravinder dalal, I Nyoman Adi Budana (Wk), Ketut Pastika (Wk), Danilson Hawoe ( c ), Ferdinando Banunaek, I Kadek Juni Arta, I Kadek Mahayana, Ketut Bagush Widhiastina, Made Rama Yuda Diputra, Wayan Budiarta.

Crickingdom Thunderbolts

Aryan Agrawal, Kadek Gamantika, Kaushik Aphale (Wk), Mansingh Nigade, Rajesh Kapadia, Sidhant Singh, Surendran Chandramohan, Abhijit Kulkarni, Dharma Kesuma, Gede Priandana, Janam Kapadia, Chetan Suryawanshi, Neel R (Wk), Ketut Artawan, Roshan Maholtra, Zaheer Shaikh.

ATC Cricket Club

Daxesh Chaudhary, Hayat Uddin, I Made Mulianayasa, Mathew Robin, Adil Badshah, Edward Myers, Firman Rachmat, Mirza Nayeem Abbas, Sharifudin Umbu Huka, Sufiyan Ali, I Made Putra (Wk), I Kadek Dasta, I Made Mahesa Putra.

