BAN vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will take place in Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 31. It is the opening game of Group B and the first matchup of this year's Asia Cup tournament to be played in Sri Lanka.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will play host to this match. The two teams battled in a do-or-die group stage game last year, where Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh and advanced to the Super 4s. Bangladesh will be keen to avenge that loss.

Before the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

Sri Lanka leads 40-9 head-to-head in ODIs against Bangladesh. The two teams have battled 51 times in the 50-over format, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious on 40 occasions. Bangladesh won nine games, while two matches did not produce a winner.

The last time the two teams battled in the ODI format was in May 2021. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match home series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will play host to this match. Sri Lanka has an 18-2 lead in the head-to-head series against Bangladesh in ODIs played on home soil.

Bangladesh has not defeated Sri Lanka in an ODI on Sri Lankan soil since April 2017. It will be interesting to see if that streak comes to an end on Thursday.

Last 5 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

Sri Lanka has won three out of their last five ODIs against Bangladesh. While Bangladesh won the last series between the two nations, Sri Lanka won the last ODI encounter. Kusal Perera scored a century for Sri Lanka in that match, helping the island nation post 286/6 on the board.

In reply, Bangladesh was bowled out for just 189 runs, losing by 97. Dushmantha Chameera bowled a dream spell of 5/16 in nine overs for the Sri Lankan outfit. On that note, here's a short summary of the last five Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI matches:

SL (286/6) beat BAN (189) by 97 runs, May 28, 2021. BAN (246) beat SL (141/9) by 103 runs via D/L method, May 25, 2021. BAN (257/6) beat SL (224) by 33 runs, May 23, 2021. SL (294/8) beat BAN (172) by 122 runs, Jul 31, 2019. SL (242/3) beat BAN (238/8) by 7 wickets, Jul 28, 2019.