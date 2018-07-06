Bangladesh collapse again as Windies close in on huge win

Shannon Gabriel celebrates a wicket

Bangladesh collapsed for the second time in as many days to be left on the brink of a heavy defeat to West Indies in the first Test.

Dismissed for 43 in the first innings in Antigua, Bangladesh were left at 62-6 – still trailing by 301 runs – in their second on Thursday.

Kraigg Brathwaite (121) had earlier led the Windies to 406 all out as they took complete control of the Test.

Shannon Gabriel (4-36) and Jason Holder (2-15) then ripped through Bangladesh's top-order, leaving the tourists set for defeat inside two and a half days.

Brathwaite brought up his seventh Test century earlier in the day and Shai Hope's 67 helped the hosts push well ahead.

The batsmen have followed through today, with Kraigg Brathwaite leading the knocks, followed by Shai Hope and a quick cameo from Skipper Jason Holder.

332-run lead reply to Bangladesh 1st innings 43 all out.

WINDIES 375/7

Hope 50*, Brathwaite 121, Smith 58, Powell 48, Holder 33 pic.twitter.com/e69kC5sE8r — WINDIES (@westindies) July 5, 2018

Holder and Kemar Roach both made 33 as the Windies took a 363-run first-innings lead.

Bangladesh again crumbled quickly in response, falling to 16-3, with Mahmudullah – unbeaten on 15 at stumps – their top-scorer.