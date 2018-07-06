Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bangladesh collapse again as Windies close in on huge win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
176   //    06 Jul 2018, 05:17 IST
Shannon Gabriel - cropped
Shannon Gabriel celebrates a wicket

Bangladesh collapsed for the second time in as many days to be left on the brink of a heavy defeat to West Indies in the first Test.

Dismissed for 43 in the first innings in Antigua, Bangladesh were left at 62-6 – still trailing by 301 runs – in their second on Thursday.

Kraigg Brathwaite (121) had earlier led the Windies to 406 all out as they took complete control of the Test.

Shannon Gabriel (4-36) and Jason Holder (2-15) then ripped through Bangladesh's top-order, leaving the tourists set for defeat inside two and a half days.

Brathwaite brought up his seventh Test century earlier in the day and Shai Hope's 67 helped the hosts push well ahead.

Holder and Kemar Roach both made 33 as the Windies took a 363-run first-innings lead.

Bangladesh again crumbled quickly in response, falling to 16-3, with Mahmudullah – unbeaten on 15 at stumps – their top-scorer.

West Indies blow sorry Bangladesh away in Antigua
Remembering India's first ever World Cup win in 1983,...
Sri Lanka collapse as Windies earn series lead
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five bowling spells witnessed...
43 all out - Roach stars as West Indies skittle Bangladesh
Windies likely to play two T20Is against Bangladesh in...
Azam pummels Windies as record-breaking Pakistan win series
Teams who had successful test tours to England.
Five Batsmen who devoured Indian Bowling
3 defining moments for India in their victorious 1983...
