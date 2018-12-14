×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bangladesh cruise to series win over Windies

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    14 Dec 2018, 20:57 IST

(Eds: updating with fresh inputs)

Sylhet, Dec 14 (AFP) Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar slammed half-centuries as Bangladesh cruised to an eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the third and final one-day international to take the three-match series 2-1 on Friday.

Tamim hit an unbeaten 81 in the northeastern city of Sylhet while Soumya added 80 off 81 balls to guide Bangladesh to 202-2 in 38.3 overs after Mehidy Hasan's career best 4-29 helped the home side restrict the West Indies to 198-8 in 50 overs.

Shai Hope fought a lone battle for the tourists, scoring his second successive hundred of the series but it was in vain as no other batsman provided support.

Fresh from an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls in the previous match, Hope struck another unconquered knock of 108 off 131 to prop up the visitors, taking his tally in the series to 297 runs.

Bangladesh made a steady response, with Tamim and Liton Das hitting 45 runs for the opening wicket before Liton offered a catch to Rovman Powell at mid-on off Keemo Paul.

Soumya and Tamim denied the West Indies any momentum, putting 131 runs in their second wicket stand, which all but sealed the contest and the series.

Soumya was the aggressor-in-chief, smashing five sixes and as many fours before Paul sent his leg-stump cartwheeling.

Tamim, who happily anchored the innings, sealed the game with successive fours off Powell, his eighth and ninth boundary of the innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 16 at the other end.

Advertisement

Earlier, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and spinner Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets each after man-of-the-match Mehidy rattled the West Indies' top-order.

"It was a good match -- Hope played an excellent innings," Mashrafe said after the match.

"Our bowlers have been very good. Spinners have been tight and pacers also stuck to the plans," he added.

- Twenty20s to come -

======================

Earlier, Hope defied the spirited Bangladesh attack, hitting Shakib over the long off to bring up his fourth ODI century after the ninth wicket had fallen for 177 runs.

The opener, who was named player of the series, also hit 10 fours in his fine innings.

"Still a bit dizzy to be honest, but I've hung in there. Obviously wanted my team to get over the line, but very unfortunate for the guys to not take it till the end and hopefully we will learn from our mistakes," said Hope.

Bangladesh won the first match by five wickets on Sunday before the West Indies levelled the series with four-wicket win in the second match two days later.

The West Indies will wrap up their tour with three Twenty20 internationals, with the opening match scheduled at the same venue on Monday

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Hope cannot inspire Windies as Bangladesh cruise to...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh cruise to ODI victory as seamers punish Windies
RELATED STORY
Mehidy spins Bangladesh to Windies whitewash
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, third ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Shai Hope's unbeaten 146 helps Windies level series...
RELATED STORY
Shai gives Windies hope with thrilling ODI run chase
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Importance of Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh cricket team
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can Windies avenge their Test series defeat the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 277/6 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Today
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
1st Test | Today, 10:00 PM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
| Today, 11:00 PM
Melbourne Stars Women
Perth Scorchers Women
MLS-W VS PRS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us