Bangladesh eye rare Test series win

Dhaka, Nov 29 (AFP) Bangladesh will be looking for a rare Test series win when they take on West Indies in the second and final Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The home side lead the two-match series 1-0 thanks to their 64-run win the first Test in Chittagong when their spinners accounted for all 20 West Indies wickets.

A win in Dhaka will give Bangladesh only their fourth Test series win in history and first since 2014 when they triumphed over Zimbabwe 3-0 at home.

Bangladesh came close to winning series twice in the past two years, respectively against Australia and Sri Lanka but on both occasions they stumbled at the final hurdle. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan said his team has the ability to overcome the odds.

"We have a challenge and we believe we can overcome this," Shakib said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"Naturally, West Indies will also go into the match more excited. They will give their best to win. We have to perform better than them, more than what we did in Chittagong," he said.

"It will be very special for us if we can win the series 2-0...whatever it requires we are preparing to do that," he said.

"If it is not possible to win, our target will be taking series 1-0, because the ultimate target is winning the series." Shakib promised positive cricket.

"But we don't want to win series by playing defensive cricket. We will go into the match with a positive frame of mind," he said.

Bangladesh's chances, however, got a blow when wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hurt his finger during a training session on Wednesday.

Though Sakib did not rule out Mushfiqur playing the game, the home side had recalled Liton Das as a back-up option.

"In case the pain (of Mushfiqur) increased and it got swelled, Liton is added to the team so that we got an option. But as far as I am concerned Mushfiq will play and also keep the wicket," said Shakib.

West Indies will also play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh during their month-long tour