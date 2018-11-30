Bangladesh make steady start in second West Indies Test

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 30 Nov 2018, 12:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhaka, Nov 30 (AFP) Debutant opener Shadman Islam looked solid as Bangladesh made a steady start despite losing two wickets in the second and final Test against West Indies in Dhaka on Friday.

Shadman hit an unbeaten 36 as Bangladesh reached 87-2 at lunch on the opening day after skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Kemar Roach dismissed Mominul Haque just before the lunch break as Roston Chase took a simple catch at long on after the batsman made 29 runs. Chase earlier got the first breakthrough when he removed opener Soumya Sarkar, who made 19 before edging to Shai Hope at first slip.

Shadman, who got off to his Test career with a boundary off the third ball of the innings, shared a 42-run opening stand with Soumya put on 45 runs with Mominul for the second wicket.

The left-hander, who replaced the injured Imrul Kayes in the starting line-up, faced 116 runs so far and hit three boundaries before lunch. Bangladesh went into the game without any recognised fast bowler as they dropped Mustafizur Rahman and replaced him with additional batsman Liton Das. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim overcame concerns about his fitness to be included in the side.

Meanwhile West Indies replaced suspended Shannon Gabriel with right-arm pacer Sherman Lewis.

The home side lead the two-Test series 1-0 thanks to their 64-run win in the opening Test in Chittagong