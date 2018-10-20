×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    20 Oct 2018, 17:49 IST

Dhaka, Oct 20 (AFP) Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza warned his players against complacency ahead of the start of a one day series against outsiders Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Zimbabwe go into Sunday's game in Dhaka as whipping boys of international cricket after losing every match during a recent tour of South Africa.

The visitors have not won a one day international in Bangladesh since 2010.

"If we win everyone will say this is what should have happened. But if we lose they will take it differently," said Mortaza, whose team are seventh in the world rankings against Zimbabwe's 11th.

"It can create pressure at the back of the mind. It's not as though we have never lost to Zimbabwe." Mortaza said the three match series -- with two more 50 over games in Chittagong on Wednesday and Friday -- would be doubly important as Bangladesh have only four more series to prepare for next year's World Cup in England.

"They have almost all their senior players back and outside Zimbabwe they have the best record in Bangladesh. So we have to give 100 per cent," he said.

An eight-wicket loss in Friday's warm-up against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI did not help the visitors' morale, but Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza insisted his side was not despondent.

"We didn't have a great time in South Africa or in the match yesterday. But the main thing is to focus on tomorrow and to focus on the tour and what we have come to achieve," he said.

"We can only go up from where we are and we are really looking forward to this. The guys are upbeat

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Zimbabwe upbeat with getting Sikandar Raza back ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh ODI squad to face Zimbabwe announced
RELATED STORY
Teenagers who won the Man of the Series in Tests
RELATED STORY
Mushfiqur Rahim insists on recovering before the Zimbabwe...
RELATED STORY
Batsmen with most score in nervous nineties in Tests
RELATED STORY
Importance of Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh cricket team
RELATED STORY
5 times Zimbabwe caused an upset in T20Is on the world stage
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who got out in the nervous 90s on most...
RELATED STORY
We need to think about Mashrafe Mortaza's replacement,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us