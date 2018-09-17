Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bangladesh's Tamim out of Asia Cup after injury heroics

PTI
NEWS
News
27   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:45 IST

Dhaka, Sep 17 (AFP) Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the rest of the Asia Cup with a broken hand after batting despite his injury in the opening match, an official said Monday.

"He got two fractures in his hand. He would not be able to continue here and also for the next three to four weeks," team manager Khaled Mahmud told AFP from Dubai.

Tamim was hailed as national hero after he returned to bat with his injured hand for the final wicket during Bangladesh's 137-run win in Saturday's opening match against Sri Lanka.

The left-hander received a blow to his wrist in the second over of Bangladesh's innings when he was hit by a short ball from Suranga Lakmal.

He left the field for hospital for a scan, and when he returned to the ground with a sling on his injured hand his Asia Cup was thought to be over.

But the opener stunned all by striding out to bat after Bangladesh lost their ninth wicket for 229 runs.

He fashioned a hole in his glove in order to fit his taped wrist, and used one hand in facing a single delivery to give the strike back to Mushfiqur Rahim, who was batting on 112.

Mushfiqur then scored 32 off 16 balls alone in their 10th-wicket partnership, guiding Bangladesh to 261 runs before he was dismissed in the final over for 144.

Bangladesh later bowled out Sri Lanka for 124 runs to record their biggest win on foreign soil, making a giant leap towards the Super Four round.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken...
RELATED STORY
Mashrafe applauds Mushfiq and Tamim for their efforts to...
RELATED STORY
Importance of Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh cricket team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Tamim Iqbal can be the best...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual scores at the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
3 star players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken wrist
RELATED STORY
When retired hurt players made a daring comeback to the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Tamim Iqbal breaks record for highest tenth wicket...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us