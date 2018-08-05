Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib credits 'home' crowd in Florida

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Aug 2018
Shakib Al Hasan - cropped
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan hailed the impact of the crowd in Lauderhill as his team defeated West Indies by 12 runs in the second Twenty20 international.

The Tigers lost the first match of the series by seven wickets in Basseterre on St Kitts, but moving to neutral territory served them well on Saturday.

Tamim Iqbal top scored with 70 and Shakib contributed 60, as Bangladesh posted 171-5 from their 20 overs in Florida.

West Indies could only reach 159-9 in reply, Mustafizur Rahman and Nazmul Islam both claiming three wickets apiece as no Windies batsman made 50. 

"I think the belief did it for us, after the loss in St Kitts," skipper Shakib said.

"We had a good chat, had come to an agreement that we could beat this West Indies side. The mindset changed the momentum.

"The crowd support was a massive factor, we never felt like we played away from home. It felt like playing in Bangladesh. Hopefully they will come out in their numbers and support us tomorrow." 

Tamim added: "Shakib played an unbelievable innings, he took a lot of pressure off me. He was looking good right from the time he came in. His early boundaries got us up and running."

Despite ending up on the losing side, West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite stood by his choice to field after winning the toss. 

"I thought the decision was right, we got a few wickets, put them under pressure," he said.

"But we were casual in the field and that's where the game turned. I still have full confidence in bouncing back."

The third and final T20 between the sides takes place in Lauderhill on Sunday. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Bangladesh beats West Indies in 2nd T20
