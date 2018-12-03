×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bangladesh thumping of West Indies bittersweet for Walsh

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    03 Dec 2018, 20:11 IST

Dhaka, Dec 3 (AFP) Former West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh has admitted to mixed emotions as his countrymen were routed by Bangladesh -- the side he now helps coach, who earned a rare Test series win.

Bangladesh swept the series 2-0, with the second Test wrapping up Sunday inside three days as the Tigers recorded their first-ever victory by an innings margin.

The Caribbean visitors made just 111 runs in their first innings -- the lowest Test score ever recorded against their hosts -- to become the first side Bangladesh has ever asked to follow-on.

Walsh, a Jamaican cricketing giant who took 519 Test wickets for the West Indies, today acts as fast-bowling coach for Bangladesh, and said the thumping was bittersweet.

"I might say that I am disappointed with probably how things have unfolded, but I am very happy to be involved with Bangladesh," Walsh told reporters in Dhaka.

"We are in a winning situation, so my pride is intact. As a West Indian, you are going to be disappointed in the performance."

Walsh's part in the second Test win was somewhat diminished as Bangladesh did not field a single fast bowler -- an unprecedented move for the home side.

Their lone fast bowler in the first Test, Mustafizur Rahman, bowled just four overs in that match, leaving the spinners to dominate.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan accounted for all 40 wickets, a record for a Test series in Bangladesh.

Despite the spinners' dominance, Walsh insisted Bangladesh's fast bowlers had more to give.

"Tactically, we wanted to play more spinners to win a Test and the series. It was achieved," he said.

"Hopefully when we go to New Zealand, the seamers might get a better opportunity. We might get different types of wicket, and they should want to grab those opportunities as well."

Bangladesh, who will also play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals against West Indies, will visit New Zealand in February

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Stat Highlights
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh coach defends hostile pitch after West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Recalling when India failed to chase 120 against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh crush West Indies by an innings to win the...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with maximum runs against West Indies in...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh confident ahead of West Indies series
RELATED STORY
West Indies top five bowled as Bangladesh equal...
RELATED STORY
The three generations of West Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, First Test: Who said what
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us