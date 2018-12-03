Bangladesh thumping of West Indies bittersweet for Walsh

Dhaka, Dec 3 (AFP) Former West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh has admitted to mixed emotions as his countrymen were routed by Bangladesh -- the side he now helps coach, who earned a rare Test series win.

Bangladesh swept the series 2-0, with the second Test wrapping up Sunday inside three days as the Tigers recorded their first-ever victory by an innings margin.

The Caribbean visitors made just 111 runs in their first innings -- the lowest Test score ever recorded against their hosts -- to become the first side Bangladesh has ever asked to follow-on.

Walsh, a Jamaican cricketing giant who took 519 Test wickets for the West Indies, today acts as fast-bowling coach for Bangladesh, and said the thumping was bittersweet.

"I might say that I am disappointed with probably how things have unfolded, but I am very happy to be involved with Bangladesh," Walsh told reporters in Dhaka.

"We are in a winning situation, so my pride is intact. As a West Indian, you are going to be disappointed in the performance."

Walsh's part in the second Test win was somewhat diminished as Bangladesh did not field a single fast bowler -- an unprecedented move for the home side.

Their lone fast bowler in the first Test, Mustafizur Rahman, bowled just four overs in that match, leaving the spinners to dominate.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan accounted for all 40 wickets, a record for a Test series in Bangladesh.

Despite the spinners' dominance, Walsh insisted Bangladesh's fast bowlers had more to give.

"Tactically, we wanted to play more spinners to win a Test and the series. It was achieved," he said.

"Hopefully when we go to New Zealand, the seamers might get a better opportunity. We might get different types of wicket, and they should want to grab those opportunities as well."

Bangladesh, who will also play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals against West Indies, will visit New Zealand in February