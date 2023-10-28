Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The Netherlands will play their sixth match of the 2023 World Cup today against Bangladesh in Kolkata. It will be the sixth fixture for Bangladesh as well. The two teams are currently outside the Top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points table.

Speaking of the Netherlands' campaign first, the Dutch team has registered one win in five matches. Their only win came against South Africa in Dharamsala. In their last match, Australia crushed them by 309 runs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has only one victory in five games. After defeating Afghanistan in their first match, they went on to lose to South Africa, England, India, and New Zealand.

The team that loses today's match will likely be knocked out of the semifinal contention. Before this crucial encounter starts, here are some important things fans should know about the Bangladesh vs Netherlands game.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Match 28, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 28, 2023, Saturday; 2 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Bangladesh vs Netherlands pitch report

It is the first match of this year's mega event to be played in Kolkata. The deck at this venue is good for batters and spinners. A fresh track will be on offer, and it should not be a surprise if the game between Bangladesh and Netherlands is a high-scoring one.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy, with around a 1 or 2% chance of rain during the match hours. The temperature in Kolkata will stay around 27 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels are expected to be 63%.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands probable XIs

Bangladesh:

Probable XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahum (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud.

Netherlands:

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match prediction

Bangladesh will be the odds-on favorite to win this match. They understand the Indian conditions better than their opponents. In the past, Bangladesh has enjoyed an advantage over the Dutch team on the big stage of World Cups.

The Netherlands have been impressive in a few matches, but their overall performance has not been up to the mark. Expect a close game between the two teams, with Bangladesh pocketing the two points in the end.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win against Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details and Channel List

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will telecast the full match. The other channels will telecast the game after the Australia vs New Zealand match concludes.

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).