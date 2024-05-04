Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played on Sunday, May 5. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this clash.

Bangladesh got an early lead in the series after beating Zimbabwe comprehensively in the first T20I. They opted to bowl first and an inspired bowling performance saw them knock over the visitors on 124. Clive Madande top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 39-ball 43.

Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin bowled beautifully for the hosts and picked up three wickets each. Mahedi Hasan also bowled a tight spell and registered figures of 2/16 to dent Zimbabwe.

In response, Tanzid Hasan played a fantastic knock of 67* off 47 balls at the top of the order. He was well-supported by Towhid Hridoy (33* off 18 balls) as Bangladesh chased down the total in just 15.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Zimbabwe were completely outplayed by Bangladesh in the first T20I and will have to put in a much-improved performance on Sunday to level the series. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be high in confidence and will look to extend their lead in the five-match series.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: May 5, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the shortest format. Bangladesh have won 14 of those whereas Zimbabwe have won seven.

Total matches played: 21

Bangladesh won: 14

Zimbabwe won: 7

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a well-balanced one. The pacers get enough assistance from the surface. The ball moves laterally. Adapting to the conditions will be the key for the batters. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

There is a 50% chance of rain predicted in Chattogram on Sunday. The temperature is expected to hover between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Team News

No injury concerns. All the players in the squad are available for selection.

Probable XI

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain/Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Zimbabwe

Team News

All the players in the squad are fully fit.

Probable XI

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett/Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

A solid all-round effort helped Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe comprehensively in the first T20I. They will look to go 2-0 up in the series on Sunday while the visitors will be hoping to bounce back and level the series.

Bangladesh looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

