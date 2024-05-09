Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The T20I series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe moves to Dhaka where the remaining two games will be played. The fourth T20I will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday, May 10.

Bangladesh have been ruthless in the five-match T20I series so far. They have won three games in a row.

In the last game, Zimbabwe asked the hosts to bat first. On the back of a very good partnership between Towhid Hridoy (57) and Jaker Ali (44), Bangladesh finished their innings on 165/5. Blessing Muzarabani registered figures of 3/14 for Zimbabwe.

In reply, Zimbabwe kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were reeling at 91/8 before Faraz Akram played a scintillating knock. He scored an unbeaten 34 off just 19 balls but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by nine runs.

Bangladesh picked up nine wickets in total and managed to hold their nerves to emerge victorious. Mohammad Saifuddin bagged three wickets whereas Rishad Hossain grabbed a couple of scalps to help their side defend the total successfully.

Zimbabwe showed good fight in the third T20I but it just wasn’t enough for them to secure a win. They continue to work hard for their first win on this tour and will be looking to fire in unison on Friday.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: May 10, 2024, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the shortest format. Bangladesh have won 16 of those whereas Zimbabwe have managed to win only seven of those.

Total matches played: 23

Bangladesh won: 16

Zimbabwe won: 7

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The surface at Shere Bangla National Stadium looks a good one to bat on. There may be an even covering of the grass and the pacers may find some lateral movement off the surface. It becomes good to bat on as the game progresses.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dhaka on Friday is expected to hover between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on the matchday.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Team News

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have been added to the squad for the final two games of the series.

Probable XI

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanvir Islam/Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Zimbabwe

Team News

No injury concerns reported in the Zimbabwe camp.

Probable XI

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett , Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram/Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Bangladesh have already taken an unassailable lead in the series and will be high in confidence. Zimbabwe will have to bring out their A-game in order to challenge the high-flying Bangladesh on Friday and grab their first win of this tour.

Bangladesh have the momentum on their side and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

