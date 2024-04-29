Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Tuesday (April 30). The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium shall host the game.

The first game of the series was played on Sunday (April 28) and started with a bang. India won the toss and chose to bat first knowing the playing condition which looked like a good wicket to bat on.

India posted a total of 145 runs on the scoreboard, losing seven wickets in the process. Their successful pursuit of the target was aided by a commendable display of batting prowess from the middle-order players. Yastika Bhatia emerged as the highest run-scorer for India, contributing 36 runs off 29 deliveries, which included six boundaries.

The Bangladesh Women's bowlers also bowled exceptionally well, with some magical performances from Rabeya Khan (3/23) and Marufa Akter (2/13).

In reply, the Bangladesh batters encountered difficulties in generating runs, and losing wickets at regular intervals, resulting in a total of 101 runs with the loss of eight wickets. Notably, team captain Nigar Sultana accounted for half of the team's runs, amassing 51 runs from 48 deliveries.

The Indian bowling contingent demonstrated their skill, with remarkable contributions from Renuka Singh (3/18), Pooja Vastrakar (2/25), and single wickets taken by Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Shreyanka Patil.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I, India Women tour of Bangladesh Women 2024

Date and Time: April 30, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women and India Women have faced each other 18 times, with India emerging victorious in 15 matches and Bangladesh winning just three of them.

Matches Played: 18

Bangladesh: 3

India: 15

No result: 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The playing surface at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is expected to provide conducive conditions for batting, presenting a formidable challenge for bowlers in their pursuit of wickets. Opting to bowl second may and defend the target may confer a strategic advantage and enhance the prospects of victory.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

The temperature in Sylhet on Tuesday is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius with a slightly cloudy day recurring in a 50-50 chance of rain.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun / Fahima Khatun, Dilara Akter

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur / S Sajana

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Indian women showed a dominant performance with their bowling attack, and expect the hosts to give a strong comeback knowing the playing conditions.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

