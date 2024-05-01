Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third fixture of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women is scheduled at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 2.

India exhibited a clinical and comfortable victory in the series opener on Sunday (April 28). Then, in the second match on Tuesday (April 30), Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bat first.

The hosts posted a total of 119 runs as the fall of wickets at regular intervals bowled them out at below-par score. Murshida Khatun was the standout batter amassing 46 runs off 49 deliveries with the help of five fours.

The spin-bowling prowess of the Indian Women's team was exemplary, highlighted by the impressive performances of Radha Yadav, who claimed figures of 3/19, and Deepti Sharma, who contributed with figures of 2/14.

The Indian batters commenced their innings swiftly accumulating 47 runs within 5.2 overs. However, the weather interrupted play, leading to the match being called off. As per the DLS method, India maintained a lead of 19 runs, resulting in their declaration as the victors, thus securing a 2-0 lead in the series.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I, India Women tour of Bangladesh Women 2024

Date and Time: May 2, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

In their previous encounters, Bangladesh Women and India Women have competed on 19 occasions, with India securing victory in 16 matches, while Bangladesh have prevailed in just three instances.

Matches Played: 19

Bangladesh: 3

India: 16

No result: 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The playing conditions projected for Sylhet International Cricket Stadium are anticipated to favor bowlers, with the surface likely to offer movement that will test batsmen, alongside providing spinners with opportunities to capitalize on the spin.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

The temperature in Sylhet on Thursday is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius with chances of cloudy thunderstorms in the morning.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter / Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Fahima Khatun, Dilara Akter

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur / S Sajana

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Indian bowlers have shown a display of their bowling attack in both their matches and expect the dominant bowling performance to continue over the series. Conversely, Bangladesh's batting lineup has yet to find its rhythm, expecting a tough comeback for the series.

Prediction: India to win this contest.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

