Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth encounter of the five-match T20I series featuring Bangladesh Women and India Women is slated to take place on Monday (May 6), at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
The series started on Sunday (April 28), with India securing a commanding victory. Subsequently, adverse weather conditions resulted in India securing a win via the DLS method in the second match.
In the third match held on Thursday (May 2), India won the toss and elected to field first. Indian bowlers delivered an exceptional performance, limiting the Bangladesh side to 117 runs while capturing eight wickets. Dilara Akter emerged as the top scorer, notching 39 runs off 27 balls, with additional contributions from Nigar Sultana, who scored 28 runs off 36 deliveries.
In their response, the Indian batsmen showcased their exceptional prowess, with the openers exhibiting a strike rate surpassing 100. Smriti Mandhana contributed 47 runs off 42 deliveries, while Shafali Verma distinguished herself as the top scorer, accumulating 51 runs off 38 balls. They both chased the target inside 18.3 overs with the loss of only three wickets.
Consequently, the Indian team clinched victory in the five-match T20I series, leading with a commanding 3-0 margin.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details
Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 4th T20I, India Women tour of Bangladesh Women 2024
Date and Time: May 6, 2024, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head
The previous encounters witness that the Bangladesh Women and India Women have faced off 20 times, with India emerging victorious in 17 matches, while Bangladesh has succeeded in only three instances.
Matches Played: 20
Bangladesh: 3
India: 17
No result: 0
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report
The projected playing conditions at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium are expected to be conducive to bowlers, with the pitch likely to offer movement challenging for batsmen. Additionally, spinners are anticipated to find favorable conditions to exploit spin on the surface.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report
The temperature in Sylhet on Monday is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius with close chances of precipitation.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable XIs
Bangladesh Women
Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun / Shorifa Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Fahima Khatun, Dilara Akter
India Women
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titan Sandhu / S Sajana
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Prediction
The Indian bowling units have demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency, and it is anticipated that they will maintain their high level of performance throughout the series. In contrast, Bangladesh has struggled to find its momentum, and a challenging comeback is expected for the remainder of the series.
Prediction: India to win this contest.
Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: FanCode
Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️