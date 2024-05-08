Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth and last encounter of the T20I series featuring Bangladesh Women and India Women is scheduled to take place on Thursday (May 9), at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The series started on Sunday (April 28), with India securing a commanding victory. Subsequently, adverse weather conditions resulted in India securing a win via the DLS method in the second match. Following this, India exhibited dominance in the third match to seal the series victory to their name.

In the fourth match held on Monday (May 6), Bangladesh won the toss and pushed India to bat first. India put 48 runs on board with the loss of two wickets inside 5.5 overs, but unfortunately, the rain had come into play, thus the overs were reduced to 14.

The Indian batters put up all their efforts to bring the score to 122 after 14 overs with the loss of six wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur played a fabulous knock, scoring 39 runs off 26 deliveries, and her partner Richa Ghosh scored 24 runs off 15 balls. The duo stitched a wonderful partnership off 44 runs off just 28 balls to set a target of 125 runs for the Bangladeshi batters.

Consequently, the Bangladesh team couldn't find the rhythm moving forward with wickets falling at regular intervals only getting them to a total of 68 runs with the fall of seven wickets. The spin trio of Deepti Sharma (2/13), Asha Sobhana (2/18), and Radha Yadav (1/12) bowled exceptionally well to help India clinch the match by 56 runs.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 5th T20I, India Women tour of Bangladesh Women 2024

Date and Time: May 9, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

The previous encounters witness that the Bangladesh Women and India Women have faced off 21 times, with India emerging victorious in 18 matches, while Bangladesh has succeeded in only three instances.

Matches Played: 21

Bangladesh: 3

India: 18

No result: 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The anticipated playing conditions at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium are poised to be conducive to bowlers, as the pitch is expected to present challenges for batsmen. Moreover, spinners are expected to encounter favorable conditions conducive to exploiting the surface for spin.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

On Thursday (May 9), Sylhet is expected to experience a temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius, accompanied by anticipated precipitation and overcast conditions.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun / Shorifa Khatun, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Habiba Islam / Fahima Trisna, Dilara Akter

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Titan Sandhu

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Prediction

The Indian spin-bowling contingent has exhibited remarkable prowess and unwavering consistency. Conversely, Bangladesh has encountered difficulties in establishing momentum, and a formidable resurgence is anticipated for the concluding match of the series.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

