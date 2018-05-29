Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Banned Warner, Bancroft to return to action in July

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 09:11 IST
42

Sydney, May 29 (AFP) Disgraced Australian stars David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will return to competitive cricket at a low-level limited-overs tournament in the country's tropical north in July, it was announced Tuesday.

Warner is serving a year-long ban from state and international cricket and Bancroft a nine-month suspension over a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March that rocked the game.

But they are allowed to appear at club level in Australia and in domestic tournaments abroad. As they work to rebuild their careers, the duo will feature in the NT Strike League in Darwin, a month-long Twenty20 and one-day event that features four franchises -- Desert Blaze, City Cyclones, Northern Tide and Southern Storm.

Bancroft is available for the entire tournament with Warner committing to two one-dayers on July 21 and 22.

"We're delighted that Cameron and David will be joining us in Darwin for the Strike League," said Northern Territory Cricket chief Joel Morrison in a statement.

"Their presence and experience will be invaluable for our local players." Warner, who is also set to play for his Sydney club side Randwick Petersham from September, spent time running cricket clinics last month in Darwin.

He said he was keen to be part of a league that is designed to give emerging players experience against interstate and international talent.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the Strike League in July," he said.

"I heard so much about the competition while I was in Darwin earlier this month that I'm keen to be part of it."

Former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was also suspended over the tampering incident, is set to make his return at an inaugural Global T20 Canada event in Toronto from June 28-July 15

Smith, Warner banned for one year; Bancroft for nine months
RELATED STORY
Smith and Warner suspended for 12 months, Bancroft gets...
RELATED STORY
David Warner to make grade cricket return
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Smith and Warner suspended for 12 months,...
RELATED STORY
ACA: Smith, Warner and Bancroft suspensions too severe
RELATED STORY
Banned Bancroft cleared to play in Western Australia
RELATED STORY
Warner holds Bancroft heart-to-heart after Durban...
RELATED STORY
Langer open to Smith, Warner and Bancroft returns
RELATED STORY
Cricket Australia verdict: Warner hatched ball-tampering...
RELATED STORY
Arthur hopes Smith, Warner and Bancroft can play county...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...