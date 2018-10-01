Baroda defeat Railways by 180 runs

(EDS: Correcting the second para)

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Baroda put up a comprehensive all-round performance to thrash Railways by 180 runs in their Elite Group A game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

With this victory, Baroda stay in the hunt to make it to the next round.

Opting to bat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Baroda posted a healthy 269 for 9 on the board before bundling out Railways for a paltry 89.

Baroda opener Aditya Waghmode (74) top-scored while medium pacer Babashafi Pathan (5-25) grabbed a five-wicket haul as the two starred in their side's victory.

Baroda were off to a positive start with Kedar Devdhar (44) and Waghmode putting on 88 for the first wicket.

One down Krunal Pandya (62) and skipper Deepak Hooda (54) played their part to perfection before the Railways bowlers made a good comeback to restrict Baroda to 269.

Then Baroda bowlers, led by right-arm medium pacer Pathan, blew away the Railways batsmen.

Pathan was ably supported by Lukman Meriwala (2-14) while Atit Sheth and Krunal Pandya also shared the spoils.

Such was the dominance by Baroda bowlers that no Railways batsman could even individually cross the 25-run mark.

In another Elite Group A encounter at Alur, spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham starred in Karnataka's six-wicket win against Vidarbha by sharing six wickets equally.

Experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (123 not out) notched up a gritty hundred to help Mumbai register a six-wicket win against Himachal Pradesh in another Elite Group A game.

Summarised Scores: At Bengaluru: Baroda 269/9 in 50 overs (Aditya Waghmode 74, Krunal Pandya 62, Manish Rao 3-30) bt Railways 89 all out in 24.

4 overs (Manish Rao 23 not out, Saurabh Wakaskar 17, Babashafi Pathan 5-25) by 180 runs.

At Alur: Vidarbha 125 all out in 36.2 overs (Ganesh Satish 50, Atharva Taide 32, Shreyas Gopal 3-13) lost to Karnataka 129/4 in 32.3 overs (Kaunain Abbas 35 not out, Gopal 34 not out, Yash Thakur 3-22) by six wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 269/6 in 50 overs (Prashant Chopra 86, Rishi Dhawan 53 not out, Shivam Dubey 2-41) lost to Mumbai 270/4 in 44.3 overs (Surya Kumar Yadav 123 not out, Shams Mulani 41 not out, Rishi Dhawan 2-42) by six wickets