Batball Maxx T20 Uganda 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Batball Maxx T20 Uganda 2025 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Uganda Cricket Association. A total of four teams will participate in the tournament. Each team will face the other three teams thrice in the league stage.

After the completion of the league stage, the four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The tournament will start on Friday, March 12. It will be concluded on Sunday, March 23.

A total of 15 matches will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda. The four teams that are going to participate in the tournament are - Sapphire, Gold, Ruby, and Emerald.

All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala. This will be a great opportunity for domestic players as they will get to rub shoulders with players from countries like India, South Africa and England.

On that note, let’s look at the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and full squads for the Batball Maxx T20 Uganda 2025:

Batball Maxx T20 Uganda 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST) details

Friday, March 14

Match 1 - Sapphire vs Gold, 12:00 PM

Match 2 - Ruby vs Emerald, 4:30 AM

Saturday, March 15

Match 3 - Gold vs Emerald, 12:00 PM

Match 4 - Sapphire vs Ruby, 4:30 AM

Sunday, March 16

Match 5 - Ruby vs Gold, 12:00 PM

Match 6 - Emerald vs Sapphire, 4:30 AM

Tuesday, March 18

Match 7 - Sapphire vs Gold, 12:00 PM

Match 8 - Ruby vs Emerald, 4:30 AM

Wednesday, March 19

Match 9 - Gold vs Emerald, 12:00 PM

Match 10 - Sapphire vs Ruby, 4:30 AM

Thursday, March 20

Match 11 - Ruby vs Gold, 12:00 PM

Match 12 - Emerald vs Sapphire, 4:30 AM

Saturday, March 22

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

Sunday, March 23

Final - TBC vs TBC, 4:30 AM

Batball Maxx T20 Uganda 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the Batball Maxx T20 Uganda 2025 on the website and application of FanCode. Unfortunately, the tournament's live telecast is not available on any network in India.

Batball Maxx T20 Uganda 2025: Full squads

Sapphire

Gideon Outeke, Gurjivan Singh, Hamu Kayondo, Oketcho Jordan, Calvin Watuwa, Collins Obuya, Devansh Patel, Musa Majid, Pius Oloka, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Ronald Omara (wk), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Innocent Mwebaze, Kakaire Geofrey

Gold

Balidawa Ali, Brian Asiimwe, Robinson Obuya, Steven Wabwose, Wasim Butt, Yunusu Sowobi, Cyrus Kunsa, Jaffer Ochaya, Kenneth Waiswa, Lubwama Conrad, Olipa Gerald, Richard Sohera, Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Brian Masaba, Jonathan Sebanja, Zappy Bimenyimana

Ruby

Brian Asaba, Eric Mukasa, Fahad Mutagana, Roger Mukasa, Anas Baig, Harsh Panchal, Isaac Okpe, Jocob Malinga, Nyiro Jonathan, Tandia Aziz, Fred Achelam (wk), Ignace Ntirenganya, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi, Matthew Musinguzi, Nuwagaba Edwin

Emerald

Ronald Lutaaya, Baidu Ivan, Christopher Kidega, Jonathan Kizza, Robert Owiri, Ronald Rubangakene, Suleman Sharif, Charles Musemeza (Wk), Irfan Karim (Wk), Simon Ssesazi (Wk), Anwar Ali, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

