Batting collapse a timely reminder for England - Morgan

Eoin Morgan says England will learn a lot from their batting collapse against South Africa at Lord's on Monday.

by Omnisport News 30 May 2017, 00:02 IST

A deflated England side

England's troubles with the bat in their final one-day international against South Africa provided a timely reminder they are not the finished article, according to captain Eoin Morgan.

The hosts were reduced to 20-6 by the end of the fifth over in Monday's clash at Lord's, Morgan one of those dismissed in a horrendous start.

Jason Roy fell in the first over and Joe Root quickly followed six balls later, the latter trapped lbw by Wayne Parnell for just two runs.

Morgan became Parnell's second victim two overs later as he nicked a swinging delivery to Quinton de Kock, England struggling as a juicy pitch gave the bowlers plenty of assistance.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada then struck three times in one over to remove Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid, leaving Morgan's side in deep trouble.

Jonny Bairstow helped lift the total over 150 but South Africa picked them off to win by seven wickets, though Morgan was keen to take positives from their 2-1 series win.

"Credit to South Africa," he said. "They made the most of the conditions and managed to get the ball moving around. We seemed to nick everything.

"If you look at our dismissals today South Africa didn't let us get away, sometimes you have to sit in. It was a nice reminder. Today wasn't our day.

"We've put a hell of a lot into this series, got out a huge amount, but today was a bit of a hiccup. It's flattering to be favourites for the Champions Trophy, but today is a reminder not to get too carried away with where we are as a side.

"We've got a long way to go, but we'll give it a good crack."