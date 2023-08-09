"Batting like how James Bond might have anyway!"- Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav's whirlwind 83 helps India thump WI

Suryakumar Yadav finally found some much-needed form and smashed a sensational 83 off just 44 balls to help India stay alive in the T20I series against West Indies. In the third T20I in Guyana, 'SKY' stepped up when India were in a spot of bother and ensured that the chase was done in a canter.

Suryakumar's inconsistency in the ODI format is now an established fact. Many were worried whether it would affect his T20I game as well and the first two T20Is showed signs of him being low on confidence.

However, Suryakumar Yadav came out all guns blazing on Tuesday and showed just why he is the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world. Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see SKY back to his best and here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Fair. Batting like how James Bond might have anyway! So this is what SKY-fall means.Fair. Batting like how James Bond might have anyway! #WIvIND

Abhijeet Khankhane @AKhankhane pic.twitter.com/9qWnurcEUp 83 in just 44 balls with 10 fours and 4 sixes. Delivered a masterclass when India were on the verge of losing the series. Sky is special, what a player! #SuryakumarYadav

Ayyappan @Ayyappan_1504



No.1 T20 Batsman For a REASON 🧨 SKY is BACK 🥵No.1 T20 Batsman For a REASON 🧨 pic.twitter.com/E693fSFpBI

Suryakumar Yadav & Tilak Varma's partnership steady India's ship

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first over of the chase, but a boundary and six of the first two balls SKY faced showed that he meant business. Shubman Gill's woeful form continued and it seemed like the wheels would once again come off India's batting when he got out cheaply.

However, Tilak Varma proved to be the ideal foil to Suryakumar Yadav as the duo not only stabilized the innings but also accelerated the scoring. They came out on top in their duels against spin and cashed in on the loose deliveries.

Although SKY couldn't complete his 4th T20I hundred, he ensured the chase was all but done by the time he got out. Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs and kept the visitors alive in the series.

West Indies have arguably been overdependent on Nicholas Pooran and India will be keen to feast on that weakness of the hosts. They will hope to keep the southpaw in check in Florida and complete a sensational comeback in the five-match series.