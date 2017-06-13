BCCI accepts CoA verdict, set to make one-time payment to 13 former cricketers

The BCCI has also decided to introduce monthly pension for women cricketers.

by Pranjal Mech News 13 Jun 2017, 20:46 IST

The cricketers are set to receive an amount to the tune of Rs 35 lakh

What’s the story?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally agreed with the stand taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to make a one-time payment to 13 former cricketers to the tune of Rs 35 lakh each and will process the decision at the Board’s Special General Meeting on June 26.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee’s decision was opposed earlier by the board officials as they felt such policy decisions didn’t come under the purview of the CoA who had been handpicked to ensure the proper implementation of the Lodha committee report.

However, with the CoA sticking to their stand, the BCCI has given the green light to the move which will benefit former cricketers like Atul Wassan and Lalchand Rajput. It has also been decided that henceforth such decisions will be taken by the finance committee of the BCCI.

“Since the CoA had already made the decision earlier, it will be approved by the BCCI this time. Going forward, the finance committee of the Board will take a call on matters like these,” Sportstar reported, quoting a source who was present at the meeting presided by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Monday.

In case you didn't know...

The BCCI had, back in 2012, made a One-Time Benefit payment to more than 200 cricketers based on their experience at the international and domestic level from the surplus amount generated from the IPL.

The CoA in March 2017 had made an order announcing the release of funds as one-time payment for cricketers who had played between 1 and 9 Test matches after 1970 – something which was objected to by the BCCI as they felt it was not as per the policy they had adopted regarding one-time benefits to former cricketers.

Extra Cover: BCCI & CoA headed for tussle over Team India manager's post

The details

The one-time benefit payment scheme has been a huge help to some former cricketers. The 13 cricketers whom the CoA had listed in their recommendation in March had been eagerly awaiting payment since then.

With the CoA’s growing influence in the affairs of the board, the BCCI found it smart not to object to the move which would have otherwise generated a lot of negative publicity. However, they have made it clear to the CoA that henceforth decisions pertaining to such matters will be taken by the finance committee of the board.

Putting clarity of thought regarding the payment to Atul Wasan, who has already received a one-time benefit payment of Rs 25 lakh based on his experience at the domestic level, it has been decided that only the remaining amount of Rs 10 lakh that he is entitled to, will be paid.

Extra Cover: Indian national coaches won't be allowed to coach IPL sides anymore according to new BCCI directives

What’s next?

It is also understood that the cricketers will be receiving the monthly pension amount as per their eligibility over and above the one-time benefit amount.

The June 26 AGM is also likely to give the go-ahead to the monthly pension to women cricketers under two slabs – those who have played between 1 to 4 Test will be paid Rs 15000 per month while those with more than 10 Tests experience will be paid Rs 22500 per month.

Author’s take

The BCCI have made a wise move by accepting CoA’s decision as delaying it further would have only proved detrimental to their image. The decision to allow the monthly pension to women cricketers is also one which deserves a good round of applause.