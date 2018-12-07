×
BCCI acting secretary shoots off letter, questions CoA's chief functioning

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    07 Dec 2018, 20:50 IST

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary Friday questioned why the Committee of Administrators chief, Vinod Rai, was keeping his only other member of the panel, Diana Edulji, in the dark about cricketing decisions being taken in recent times.

Launching a fresh attack on the Supreme Court-appointed CoA chief Rai, Choudhary also wanted to know the reason behind the mid-season player transfer rule change that happened midway into the 2018-19 domestic season.

One of the important questions he asked was how exactly did the leak happen in the Mithali Raj letter episode.

Choudhary wrote: "How was the report of Ms Mithali Raj leaked? Who is the author of the unauthorised, unprecedented, mid-season above referred change of rule?" he enquired.

"It is now part of the BCCI records that while the views of the only other member of the CoA, so half the CoA-if that need be said, having far better credentials in the game than any of us in the BCCI, have been repeatedly ignored, confidential mails received by only a few orchestrated to be leaked just to bring discomfort to her in the public eye.

"Considering the sensitivity of the whole issue, specially the fact that a member of the CoA was concerned, I had immediately asked for a report from the concerned officials, but to no avail."

About the board's decision to change the player transfer rule regarding wards of government employees, Choudhary said that it was unwarranted and could have been avoided mid-season.

"As my modest mind understands, the change of rule was unauthorised and unconstitutional. That was so because it had no sanction from the Technical Committee, Tournament Committee, Apex Council or the General Body.

"That it is not even clear as to who is its author. That, considering it was mid-season, it was unprecedented in cricket history

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
