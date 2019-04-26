×
BCCI CoA to discuss Arjuna nominees on Saturday

IANS
NEWS
News
6   //    26 Apr 2019, 19:23 IST
IANS Image
Syed Saba Karim. (Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will discuss the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nominations for this year's Arjuna Award among others things when they meet in the Capital on Saturday. GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim is expected to propose the names to the committee comprising of Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge.

While nominating players for the award will be on top of the agenda list, another important factor will be discussing the matter of the women's head coach and refer it to the Ombudsman to take a call on the decision-making process.

This apart, the CoA will also propose the prize money for new tournaments, propose guidelines for utilization of funds granted, discuss the recommendation of ombudsman in the Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S Laxman matter as also check the progress in the formation of the players association.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that the nomination for Arjuna Awards will be decided on the basis of seniority. "We will decide on the nominees on the basis of their seniority. There will be both men and women cricketers who will be in the list that Karim presents," the official said.

When asked if someone like K.L. Rahul - has played for the country in 34 Tests, 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is - could be considered after coming under fire for his inappropriate comments in a chat show, the official said: "It is a closed matter technically and there is no reason why he cannot be given the award for his contribution to the game after the ombudsman gave him a clean chit. But yes, timing is something that can definitely be debated."

In the conflict matter concerning Tendulkar and Laxman, the official said: "It should be on the same lines as that with regards to Sourav Ganguly. The duo will be asked to make full disclosure and then permitted to continue in all likelihood."

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

