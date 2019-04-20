×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BCCI ombudsman asks Sourav Ganguly to explain DC role

IANS
NEWS
News
15   //    20 Apr 2019, 20:34 IST
IANS Image
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman D.K. Jain on Saturday met Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President and Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly as well as the complainants here in a conflict of interest matter against the former India skipper.

After a three-and-a-half-hour long discussion, Jain has asked all parties to give written submissions ahead of his verdict.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that Ganguly's role in DC is the bone of contention because while he has been appointed advisor, he is listed as official as per the official record of the team.

"There is no issue other than the fact that while he is said to be the advisor of Delhi Capitals, he has been listed as an official. Ganguly needs to clarify that, as the rest is no issue," the official said.

Speaking after the meeting, Jain said: "Matter is sub-judice. I have heard both the parties as well as the BCCI and will soon give my order. However, since hearing is over as per principles of natural justice, both parties can give their written submissions before the final order is pronounced."

Three cricket fans from West Bengal -- Bhaswati Shantua, Ranjit Seal and Abhijeet Mukherjee -- had questioned Ganguly's position as CAB chief while he is advisor of the Delhi Capitals.

All that Ganguly said before leaving was that the meeting went well. The DC advisor was back at the ground for the game against DC and Kings XI Punjab in the evening at the Kotla.

The BCCI "represented by CEO Rahul Johri at the deposition" told Jain that Ganguly's conflict comes under the "tractable category" which could be resolved if "full disclosure" is made.

According to the new BCCI constitution, clause 38 (3) (a) reads: "Tractable conflicts are those that are resolvable or permissible or excusable through recusal of the individual concerned and - or - with full disclosure of the interest involved."

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

Advertisement
BCCI ombudsman asks Ganguly to give written submission
RELATED STORY
Lodha, BCCI stunned by Johri's mail to ombudsman
RELATED STORY
Ganguly writes to ombudsman, clears stand on conflict (IANS Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
Ganguly ready to quit cricket committee to avoid conflict
RELATED STORY
KKR not worried, Ganguly knows his duties well: Mysore
RELATED STORY
KKR a private club, no conflict for Ganguly: Lawyer
RELATED STORY
Me and Sourav have got similar ideas: Ponting
RELATED STORY
'Visitor' Ganguly cynosure of all eyes at Eden
RELATED STORY
Spotlight on Ganguly as KKR host Delhi (Preview)
RELATED STORY
BCCI ombudsman Jain doubles up as ethics officer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 36 | Today
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37
KXIP 97/3 (11.0 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 35 | Yesterday
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us