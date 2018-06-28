BCCI SGM on June 22 invalid: COA

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Committee of Administrators today deemed the BCCI SGM invalid and instructed the board officials to not implement the resolutions passed in the meeting held on June 22.

"The Committee of Administrators has received a document from the Acting Secretary setting out the various resolutions that were purportedly passed during a meeting held at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi on June 2," wrote the COA in a mail addressed to the BCCI officer-bearers and CEO Rahul Johri.

"The said meeting was convened and held in violation of the directions dated 15th March 2018 issued by the Committee of Administrators. 2. Accordingly, it is directed that no office bearer/ committee member/ employee/ consultant/ retainer/ service provider shall in any way implement, act further to or in aid of any resolutions that may have been passed during the aforesaid meeting," it added.

COA's action was expected after the BCCI officials decided to go ahead with the meeting without the approval of the Supreme Court-appointed panel.

In the SGM, the the Board's general body had cleared the central contracts of the Indian cricketers but that already had COA's approval.

The general body had raised an objection to Uttarakhand playing Ranji Trophy from the upcoming season and sought an extension for anti-corruption chief Neeraj Kumar.

However, COA has already made it clear that Uttarakhand will be making their Ranji debut alongside northeastern states and Bihar.

On the ACU chief issue, Rai had earlier said that the question of an extension to Neeraj Kumar did not arise as Ajit Singh had already joined the Board in April.

The general body had also proposed a return to Elite and Plate division format in Ranji Trophy.

Rai has always stressed on the January 2017 Supreme Court order which states that the BCCI office-bearers will function under the supervision of COA