BCCI shifts Quadrangular series to Alur and Bengaluru

Press Trust of India
67   //    19 Aug 2018, 21:38 IST

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The BCCI today decided to shift the venue of the Quadrangular series to Alur and Bangalore after another day of play was lost due to rains in Vijayawada.

After the first two games at Mulapadu, Vijayawada, were called off due to poor ground conditions, the third match of the Quadrangular Series at Krishna involving India A and India B was also washed out today without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

Given the grim situation, the BCCI decided to shift the remaining matches of the series to Alur and M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

"Rain affected play on the 19th August as well and it was agreed upon by the teams and match officials to call off the game as the conditions were deemed unfit for playing," said Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI acting secretary, in a release.

"With more rains forecast in the days to come, the match officials in consultation with the four teams have reached a consensus to change the venues for the remaining fixtures in the series. Alur & M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will host the remainder of the matches in the series."

The Quadrangular series features India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A.

According to the revised schedule, M Chinnaswamy stadium will host five matches, including the finals, while another four games will be held in Alur on August 23, 25, 27 and 29

NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
