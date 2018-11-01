BCCI submits documents to Probe Panel in alleged sexual harassment case

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 01 Nov 2018, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) An independent committee's probe into the alleged sexual harassment charge against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri got underway Thursday with the BCCI submitting "relevant" documents to it and the panel setting November 9 as the deadline for any fresh complainants to come forward.

The three-member committee -- comprising former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer Veena Gowda -- met in Mumbai to discuss the terms of reference. It was set up by the Committee of Administrators (COA).

Johri has already replied to the showcause notice served by the COA where he has denied all allegations levelled against him.

"The BCCI submitted the relevant documents in their possession to the committee. The Committee shall hear and scrutinise the material before it for the next two days," a BCCI release stated.

A separate e-mail address has been created for anyone to lodge a formal complaint with the committee.

"...any person whether from BCCI or otherwise, who may have any complaint/information/evidence to address the Committee concerning allegations of sexual harassment may send the same to the Committee at bcciinquirycommittee@gmail.com within 7 days i.e. 9th November 2018," the statement read.

Once the complaints are received, it will be the committee's discretion to call anyone for a deposition.

"The proceedings and the deliberations of the Committee, including the name and identity of any complainant, who shall depose before the Committee, shall be kept strictly confidential," the BCCI said.

The committee's next meeting has been set for November 10 and 11 and it will scrutinise any information that is brought to its notice.

The Committee has been mandated to submit it final report within 15 days of its appointment