×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Be patient with Australia batsmen, pleads debutant Harris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    07 Dec 2018, 18:57 IST
MarcusHarris - cropped
Australia's Marcus Harris makes his Test debut

Test debutant Marcus Harris has asked for patience with an inexperienced Australia batting line-up after they endured a difficult second day against India.

The hosts had largely bowled well in the first Test to limit India to 250 all out, but Harris and Co could not then capitalise with the bat as they reached the end of play on Friday on 191-7.

Although some of the more seasoned stars in the Australia side also underwhelmed, including captain Tim Paine, Harris wants critics to understand that it will take time before they find their feet.

Harris fared better than many with a respectable 26 after opening partner Aaron Finch, playing his third Test, went for a duck.

"I think you'll find with a bit of an inexperienced line-up that you've just got to be patient," said Harris. "There'll be those ebbs and flows in form just with guys trying to work it out a bit.

"We haven't got millions of Test matches into our top six so I think people just have to be a little bit patient. We're a pretty inexperienced batting line-up so we're going to have some days like that."

Australia were aided by the efforts of Travis Head on Friday as his unbeaten 61 brought them closer to India's total.

Paine's side are still adapting to the absence of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, all of whom were banned for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 Indian batsmen who have tormented Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2, Lunch: Fall...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: In-form bowlers bring India...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs versus Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Top 5 Indian batsmen with...
RELATED STORY
Harris, Tremain earn Australia Test spots
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 talking points...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with most 90s in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Rookie Harris called up, Handscomb recalled for Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen with highest batting average in ODI cricket in...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us