BEB vs SAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 3

The third game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see Belapur Blasters (BEB) square off against Sanpada Scorpions (SAS) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Wednesday (March 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BEB vs SAS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament. The Scorpions have in-form players and are among the contenders. The Blasters will give their all to win the game, but the Scorpions are expected to prevail.

BEB vs SAS Match Details

The third game of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 1 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEB vs SAS, Match 3

Date and Time: March 1, 2023; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer o bat second.

BEB vs SAS Form Guide

BEB - Will be playing their first game

SAS - Will be playing their first game

BEB vs SAS Probable Playing XIs

BEB

No injury update

Ajay Pandey, Aniket Kamat, Aniket Khadpe, Ashay Sardesai, Chinmay Sutar, Aryaman Thakkar (wk), Omkar Umbarkar, Sahil Phegade, Swayam Waghmare, Vaibhav Mujage, Anurag Singh

SAS

No injury updates

Ankur Singh, Ronaki Anilkumar (wk), Ashutosh Mali, Meet Jain, Parag Patil, Pradeep Pandey, Rohan Karande, Roshan Jadhav, Shubham Punyarthi, Sonu Jaiswar, Tushar Chate

BEB vs SAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Thakkar

Thakkar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. R Anilkumar is another good pick.

Batters

H Tamore

M Jain and Tamore are the two best batter picks. A Singh played well in the game , so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Parkar

M Rao and Parkar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Kamat is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Kothari

The top bowler picks are R Gaikwad and K Kothari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. B Alam is another good pick.

BEB vs SAS match captain and vice-captain choices

H Tamore

Tamore bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

A Parkar

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Parkar the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls a few overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for BEB vs SAS, Match 3

A Singh

A Parkar

H Tamore

M Jain

M Rao

Belapur Blasters vs Sanpada Scorpions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Belapur Blasters vs Sanpada Scorpions Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Thakkar, R Anilkumar

Batters: A Singh, H Tamore, M Jain

All-rounders: M Rao, V Kamat, A Parkar

Bowlers: K Kothari, B Alam, R Gaikwad

Belapur Blasters vs Sanpada Scorpions Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Thakkar

Batters: A Singh, H Tamore, M Jain

All-rounders: M Rao, V Kamat, A Parkar, V Lavande, S Jagtap

Bowlers: K Kothari, R Gaikwad

