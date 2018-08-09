Ben Stokes 'could have killed me', ex-soldier declares in Bristol Court

Ben Stokes is under immense scrutiny for his role in the infamous street brawl

The fourth day of Ben Stokes' much-publicized trial has taken a significant turn. The jury at the Bristol Crown Court was told by one of the defendants that the England all-rounder 'could have killed' him during the infamous street brawl.

Co-defendant Ryan Hale, who claims to be the alleged victim in the entire episode, was formally cleared of affray by the judge on Thursday. Judge Peter Blair analysed the evidence thoroughly and did not find any suitable cause to term his conduct as contrary to the law.

Hale, a former soldier who had served with the British Army on a tour of Afghanistan in 2013, was facing affray charges alongside Stokes and Ryan Ali.

The incident under question happened on September 25 last year. Four days after the fracas, Hale had narrated his version of events to the interviewing police officers. The jury heard his account after his prior statement was read out in full view of the courtroom.

Hale insisted, "It’s the emotions of it all. The fact I’ve been attacked. Watching the video was shocking. I’m a dad. He (Stokes) could have killed me. I don’t know why he didn’t stop. You hear about it all the time, he could have. Just the way he was acting in the video, he could have beaten the living hell out of me. It’s shocking to see someone doing that to someone who didn’t do anything wrong. It’s quite shocking to think that I’ve been put in a situation like that."

A couple of days ago, Stokes was described to have mocked a gay couple ahead of the brawl. Upon being refused entry into the nightclub, the high-profile cricketer was believed to have abused a door supervisor as well as Kai Barry and William O’Connor.

Subsequent release of multiple angles of CCTV footage purportedly showed Stokes flicking a cigarette butt at the head of O'Connor. However, the left-handed batsman has denied the accusations of ridiculing anyone.

Having begun his defence, Stokes went to the witness stand and told the jury that he consumed close to ten round of drinks ahead of the street brawl.

When asked if he had indeed mocked Barry and O'Connor, Stokes responded, "Definitely not. The only comments between myself and this gay couple was about what we was wearing that night."

Rejecting the notion that he had been in a bad mood at the time of the incident, Stokes also did not remember flicking his cigarette towards O'Connor. He has continued denying the affray charge.

The trial continues.