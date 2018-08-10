Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Benzema's blackmail case heads for possible final hearing

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
31   //    10 Aug 2018, 20:11 IST

Paris, Aug 10 (AFP) The Paris Appeal Court will re-examine the case against Real Madrid star Karim Benzema for his alleged role in the blackmail of fellow international Mathieu Valbuena on October 4, sources told AFP today.

The hearing has been awaited since July 2017 when France's highest court, the Court of Cassation, annulled a Versailles Court of Appeal decision to send Benzema to trial for allegedly attempting to blackmail Valbuena over a sex tape and ordered the Paris court to review the original ruling.

The affair began in June 2015 when Valbuena received a call from a blackmailer who threatened to release an intimate video.

Valbuena contacted the police who assigned an undercover officer to the case. Investigators accused Benzema of acting as an intermediary between the presumed blackmailers and Lyon midfielder Valbuena.

Benzema was dropped from the French side before Euro 2016 and has not been recalled.

Benzema and three of the other suspects had asked for the case against them to be dropped.

They say police used "dishonest" methods by posing as a friend of Valbuena's in a telephone conversation with one of the accused and urging the payment of a ransom.

An appeal to the Court of Appeal in Versailles in December 2016 failed, but the Court of Cassation then annulled that decision and instructed the Paris Court of Appeal to hear the case again.

The Court of Cassation questioned the legal validity of the recordings of phone conversations which were central to the case against Benzema and the other suspects. The case would be "greatly weakened" but not necessarily completely annulled, said one source close to the case

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
England vs India 2018: England keeping Ben Stokes option...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most matches as captain in cricket.
RELATED STORY
Edgbaston loss is more than just a wake-up call for team...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 heartbreaking moments for India under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
3 hostile bowlers who could get a place in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Chandimal to face hearing after pleading not guilty to...
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
Time for the 'Fab Four' to return to the Indian set-up
RELATED STORY
Sandpaper Gate Aftermath: An impulsive move, or an act to...
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10 (35.2 ov)
ENG
Day 2 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
| Today
ESX
GLO
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ESX VS GLO live score
| Today
SSX
KNT
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SSX VS KNT live score
| Today
HAM 151/8 (20.0 ov)
GLA 155/2 (15.5 ov)
Glamorgan win by 8 wickets
HAM VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us