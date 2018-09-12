Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best ever Indian team? yes we believe that, insists defiant Kohli

PTI
NEWS
News
33   //    12 Sep 2018, 17:05 IST

London, Sep 12 (PTI) "That's your opinion, thank you very much," that was Virat Kohli's retort when questions were raised on Ravi Shastri's "best Indian team" claim after the crushing Test series loss to England.

India were beaten 1-4 in the five-match series that concluded here Tuesday.

The result, one of the several overseas disappointments for the team, led to some uncomfortable queries on whether Kohli believed Shastri's assertion that this was the best touring Indian side in the last 15 years.

"We have to believe that, why not? What do you think?" said Kohli to the questioning scribe, whose query was whether a tag like that put his side under pressure.

In response to an "I am not sure" from the journalist, Kohli retorted, "That's your opinion. Thank you very much."

Shastri's comment, made before the fifth Test, had not gone down well with quite a few former players, who used statistics to demolish the claim, highlighting the results achieved under previous captains such as Sourav Ganguly.

The comment was bound to crop up in some way after the deflating result, which Kohli asserted is not all that hard to take as he is pleased with the team's attitude.

The sharp response that came from Kohli is not the first from him when pointed queries come his way after disappointments.

During the tour of South Africa earlier this year, the Indian skipper, when asked about the constant chopping and changing in the team, had told a journalist to advise what he perceived to be the right combination.

Kohli had fielded 38 different teams on the trot, a trend which ended with the fourth Test against England in Southampton

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Squad: A SWOT Analysis
RELATED STORY
The team management problems that are hurting the Indian...
RELATED STORY
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli was rested in recent times
RELATED STORY
3 Players who could be the next Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Indian batsmen in overseas tests that...
RELATED STORY
Axe Ravi Shastri and bring back Anil Kumble - The recipe...
RELATED STORY
The 4 Greatest World Cup Innings by Indian Batsmen Post 2000
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
GLA 137/10 & 127/7 (32.2 ov)
GLO 354/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Glamorgan trail Gloucestershire by 90 runs with 3 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
DUR 103/10 & 340/10
SSX 122/10 & 101/6 (19.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Sussex need 221 runs to win
DUR VS SSX live score
LEI 100/10 & 193/8 (58.1 ov)
WAR 400/9
LIVE
Day 3 | Leicestershire trail Warwickshire by 107 runs with 2 wickets remaining
LEI VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us