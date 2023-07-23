"Big chumma issi baat par"- Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan have a light-hearted exchange in comments section of Instagram post

Birthday boy Yuzvendra Chahal had a hilarious reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's latest reel post on Instagram. The Indian opener grooved to the Naa Ready song from Leo on the social media platform. Reacting to the dance video, Chahal left a comment under the post and soon received a response from Dhawan.

Chahal and Dhawan are well-known for their funny content on Instagram reels. The two Indian cricketers have created a lot of hilarious videos as well as dance clips on the social media platform.

When Dhawan shared a dance video of himself with Lohit on Instagram, Chahal considered it as a birthday gift for him and commented:

"What a birthday gift shikhi bhaiya @shikhardofficial big chumma issi baat par." (Big kiss for this video.)

Replying to Chahal in the comments box, Dhawan wrote:

"Tere liye jaan bhi haazir hain bhai." (Anything for you, my brother.)

You can see the screenshots of the two comments right here:

Will Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan play for India in Cricket World Cup 2023?

India's World Cup 2023 squad is one of the hottest topics of discussion in cricketing circles right now. Every fan is curious to know which 15 players will make the cut for the Indian squad for the mega event scheduled to happen in India later this year.

While the selectors would have finalized a majority of the picks, it will be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan receive a place in the squad.

Dhawan has been out of the ODI team since the away series against Bangladesh last year. Meanwhile, Chahal will play in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

Neither Dhawan nor Chahal have been selected for the Asian Games, which will clash with the World Cup later this year, meaning they are in the race to make it to India's World Cup squad.