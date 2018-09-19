Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bihar make winning return to domestic cricket

PTI
NEWS
News
67   //    19 Sep 2018, 17:48 IST

Anand, Sep 19 (PTI) Bihar returned to domestic cricket with an easy eight-wicket win over Nagaland in a plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Wednesday.

Back to the domestic fold after a gap of 18 years, Bihar put up a solid batting display led by Babul Kumar's 121 not out to cruise to the 254-run target with 38 balls to spare.

Babul's knock came off just 119 balls with 15 fours and a six as he along with opener Vikash Ranjan (47) put together 116 runs to lay the foundation.

After Ranjan's departure, the No 3 batsman held the fort with Keshav Kumar joining the party with a brisk 76 not out off 69 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes in match-winning 130 unbroken partnership.

Opting to bat, debutants Nagaland got off to a promising start with opener Nitesh Lochab's 79 from 69 balls (12x4, 2x6). But Samar Quadri (3/35) put on the brakes with a twin blow of Lochab and Sedezhalie Rupero (35) as Nagaland were restricted to a modest 253/8.

Elsewhere in Vadodara, Puducherry became the first Plate team to win a Vijay Hazare match with an eight-wicket win over Manipur.

Manipur folded for a paltry 120 after Puducherry opted to field. Sarag Udheshi (4/20), Sagar Trivedi (3/47) shared seven wickets between them as Manipur struggled to get a partnership going.

Shashank Singh (63 not out) along with Himachal Pradesh veteran Parash Dogra (21 not out) sweated little to cruise to the target in 25.3 overs.

At Nadiad, Taruwar Kohli scored a run-a-ball 127 to take Mizoram to 234/8 which was not enough as Arunachal Pradesh logged four points from the plate group.

Opener Samarth Seth led Arunachal's chase with a 107, while Kshitiz Sharma gave good support with a quick 61 as they romped home with 18 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

At Anand: Nagaland 253/8; 50 overs (Nitesh Lochab 79, Imliwati Lemtur 45; Samar Quadri 3/35) lost to Bihar 254/2; 43.4 overs (Babul Kumar 121 not out, Keshav Kumar 76 not out, V Ranjan 47) by eight wickets.

At Nadiad: Mizoram 234/8; 50 overs (Taruwar Kohli 127) lost to Arunachal Pradesh 237/6; 47 overs (Samarth Seth 107, Kshitiz Sharma 61) by four wickets.

At Vadodara: Manipur 120; 37.1 overs (Sarag Udheshi 4/20, Sagar Trivedi 3/47, Ashith Sanganakal 2/19) lost to Puducherry 121/2; 25.3 overs (Shashank Singh 63 not out) by eight wickets

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
