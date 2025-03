Bihar Men's Senior One-Day Trophy 2025: Full schedule, venues, and live-streaming details

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) is hosting Bihar Men’s Senior One Day Trophy, which commenced on Sunday, March 2. A total of eight venues will host the 50-over domestic competition, with the grand finale scheduled on Thursday, March 13.

A total of 38 teams from the state are participating in the campaign, with eight zones as part of it. The eight zones are Western Zone, Mithila Zone, Shahabad Zone, Angika Zone, Central Zone, Seemanchal Zone, Magadh Zone, and Patliputra Zone.

While the first six zones have five teams each, the last two zones comprise four teams apiece. JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Janki Stadium, Maharaja College Ground, Sandish Compound, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Purnia, and Nalanda are the eight different venues hosting the competition.

Western Zone has five teams namely East Champaran, Saran, West Champaran, Siwan, and Gopalganj. Meanwhile, Mithila Zone has Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, and Madhubani.

Sahabad Zone has five teams - Bhojpur, Kaimur, Buxar, Rohtas, and Aurangabad. On the other hand, Angika Zone has Jamui, Banka, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur, and Munger. Supaul, Samastipur, Saharsa, Khagaria, and Begusarai are part of the Central Zone. Purnia, Madhepura, Araria, Katihar, and Kishanganj are in Seemanchal Zone.

Sheikhpura, Gaya, Nawada, and Nalanda are in Magadh Zone while Jehanabad, Patna, Arwal, and Vaishali are in Patliputra Zone.

Bihar Men's Senior One-Day Trophy 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 2

Match 1: East Champaran vs Saran, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 2: Madhubani vs Sitamarhi, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 3: Bhojpur vs Kaimur, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 4: Jamui vs Banka, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 5: Supaul vs Samastipur, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 6: Purnia vs Madhepura, Purnia

Match 7: Sheikhpura vs Gaya, Nalanda

Monday, March 3

Match 8: East Champaran vs West Champaran, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 9: Madhubani vs Sheohar, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 10: Aurangabad vs Kaimur, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 11: Jamui vs Lakhisarai, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 12: Supaul vs Saharsa, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 13: Kishanganj vs Madhepura, Purnia

Match 14: Nawada vs Gaya, Nalanda

Match 15: Jehanabad vs Patna, Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium, Patna

Tuesday, March 4

Match 16: West Champaran vs Gopalganj, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 17: Muzaffarpur vs Sheohar, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 18: Aurangabad vs Buxar, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 19: Munger vs Lakhisarai, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 20: Khagaria vs Saharsa, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 21: Kishanganj vs Araria, Purnia

Match 22: Nalanda vs Nawada, Nalanda

Match 23: Jehanabad vs Arwal, Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium, Patna

Wednesday, March 5

Match 24: Vaishali vs Arwall, Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium, Patna

Thursday, March 6

Match 25: Saran vs Gopalganj, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 26: Darbhanga vs Sitamarhi, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 27: Buxar vs Kaimur, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 28: Jamui vs Bhagalpur, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 29: Begusarai vs Khagaria, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 30: Madhepura vs Katihar, Purnia

Match 31: Nawada vs Sheikhpura, Nalanda

Match 32: Jehanabad vs Vaishali, Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium, Patna

Friday, March 7

Match 33: East Champaran vs Gopalganj, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 34: Sitamarhi vs Muzaffarpur, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 35: Rohtas vs Kaimur, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 36: Munger vs Jamui, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 37: Samastipur vs Khagaria, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 38: Madhepura vs Araria, Purnia

Match 39: Nalanda vs Sheikhpura, Nalanda

Match 40: Patna vs Arwal, Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium, Patna

Saturday, March 8

Match 41: East Champaran vs Siwan, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 42: Madhubani vs Muzaffarpur, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 43: Rohtas vs Bhojpur, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 44: Munger vs Bhagalpur, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 45: Begusarai vs Samastipur, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 46: Purnia vs Araria, Purnia

Match 47: Nalanda vs Gaya, Nalanda

Match 48: Patna vs Vaishali, Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium, Patna

Monday, March 10

Match 49: West Champaran vs Siwan, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 50: Madhubani vs Darbhanga, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 51: Aurangabad vs Bhojpur, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 52: Lakhisarai vs Banka, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 53: Supaul vs Khagaria, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 54: Kishanganj vs Purnia, Purnia

Tuesday, March 11

Match 55: Saran vs West Champaran, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 56: Sheohar vs Darbhanga, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 57: Aurangabad vs Rohtas, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 58: Bhagalpur vs Lakhisarai, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 59: Supaul vs Begusarai, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 60: Araria vs Katihar, Purnia

Wednesday, March 12

Match 61: Saran vs Siwan, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 62: Sheohar vs Sitamarhi, Janki Stadium, Sitamarhi

Match 63: Buxar vs Rohtas, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 64: Munger vs Banka, Sandish Compound, Bhagalpur

Match 65: Samastipur vs Saharsa, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 66: Araria vs Katihar, Purnia

Thursday, March 13

Match 67: Gopalganj vs Siwan, JP Sinha Cricket Stadium, Vaishali

Match 68: Sheohar vs Sitamarhi

Match 69: Buxar vs Bhojpur, Maharaja College Ground, Bhojpur

Match 70: Bhagalpur vs Banka

Match 71: Saharsa vs Begusarai, HURL Fertilizer Ground, Begusarai

Match 72: Purnia vs Katihar, Purnia

Bihar Men's Senior One-Day Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the live streaming of the Bihar Men's Senior One-Day Trophy 2025.

