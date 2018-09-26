Bihar, Uttarakhand on a roll

Vadodara, Sep 26 (PTI) Leg spinner Samar Quadri foxed Meghalaya with a five-wicket to power Bihar to a 108-run victory and consolidate their position atop the plate group standings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Wednesday.

Defending a paltry 211 for 9, Quadri spearheaded the attack his career-best List A figures of 5 for 22 and was backed up well by former Services left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman (10-2-15-3) to skittle out Meghalaya for 103 in 42.5 overs.

This was Bihar's hat-trick of wins in four matches, which include one abandoned match, as they sit atop the table with 14 points.

Rehan Khan and Anunay Singh gave Bihar an excellent start to reduce Meghalaya to 9/2 inside six overs before Quadri-Aman stole the show at the Moti Bagh Stadium here.

Opting to field, Meghalaya did well to restrict Bihar to 211 for 9 in 50 overs with Lakhan Singh, Abhay Negi and Gurinder Singh claiming two wickets each.

Debutant Anshuman Gautam, batting at No 7, was the Bihar topscorer with a crucial 40 before being run out.

Uttarakhand (12 points) also remained in the hunt at the second spot, registering a hattrick of wins from four matches with a nine-wicket rout of Manipur at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad.

One team make the cut to the knock-outs from the plate group.

Sent in, Manipur folded for 125 in 37.4 overs with Sunny Rana returning with 3/27. Mayank Mishra (2/25), M Rangarajan (2/16) and S Saundiyal (2/20) also contributed as Uttarakhand put up a disciplined bowling show.

In reply, Uttarakhand chased down the target in 26.2 overs with skipper Vineet Saxena leading from the front with an unbeaten 52. Debutant opener Arya Sethi struck 50 in an opening stand of 101 runs with his skipper.

Summarised Scores

At Vadodara: Bihar 211/9; 50 overs (A Gautam 40) beat Meghalaya 103; 42.5 overs (Samar Quadri 5/22, Ashutosh Aman 3/15) by 108 runs

At Nandiad: Manipur 125; 37.4 overs ( Yashpal Singh 76; Sunny Rana 3/27) lost to Uttarakhand 127/1; 26.2 overs (Arya Sethi 50, Vineet Saxena 52) by nine wickets.

At Anand: Mizoram 252/6; 50 overs (Taruwar Kohli 113) beat Sikkim 210; 47.3 overs (SA Khadir 4/35) by 42 runs