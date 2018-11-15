Birla Power: Young Aryaman ready to create own legacy

By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Aryaman Birla had an option of learning a few boardroom tricks from his business tycoon father Kumar Mangalam but the 21-year-old is ready to carve his own niche albeit on the cricket field.

The youngster on Thursday showed that he at least belongs to the first-class level, scoring a dogged 103 off 189 balls earning a draw for Madhya Pradesh against Bengal in a Ranji Trophy encounter at the Eden Gardens.

Scion of the Birla family that has a net worth of about USD 12 billion, Aryaman said there's two ways to look at it.

"Someone might say there's pressure because of your name. Of course, there's a legacy that I would love to build on in my own way. But when you're playing you just keep your focus on the ball. It's the 22 yards that counts. It's a great responsibility for me and I would love to take it forward," Aryaman, who was with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals during last season, told reporters after his knock.

Aryaman had made his debut last season against Odisha in Indore scoring 16 and 6 in the two innings. He however has looked in good touch this season with 51 against Tamil Nadu before his maiden hundred in his third first-class outing.

"I consider myself very lucky that I my family members are my role models. Everyone is ambitious in their own way. I want to learn from everyone. Both my parents are very supportive which is very important," the humble Aryaman said.

Aryaman said that there wasn't a set norm that he had to join family business.

"Everyone is born in a particular family. That's not a barrier for anything. There's no particular norm to become something. I've been playing professionally for four-five years," Aryaman who made the cut after playing at the district level for Rewa said.

"I've made my journey to the Ranji Trophy side through some good performances at the U-23 level," he added.

His maiden first-class century could not have come at a better time and place, with Kolkata being his father's birth place.

"Obviously there's a family connection. I've been coming here from my childhood days," he said.

"It's very special for me. They would be very happy for me that I got my maiden first class hundred at Eden Gardens," Aryaman, who had earlier come to Eden Gardens with Royals during IPL, said.

The team had to settle for just one point and Aryaman said: "Not the ideal scenario for our team. But it was very special to score a hundred in the fourth innings. It is quite motivating